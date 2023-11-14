The goal against Napoli after a long period of pain, with the family in Kherson and the fear of war

on Viktor Kovalenko’s phone there is a photo that is difficult to even look at once, let alone to keep there and rediscover every now and then, partly by chance and partly not, because with pain sometimes, if you really want to metabolize it, you have to come to terms, give it something by learning to live with it, pretending to believe that time heals, with the awareness that at most it soothes. In that photo there is a lifeless body on the ground next to the open door of a car. A symbolic photo for everyone: a civilian victim of man’s worst invention, war. But for Viktor it is much more: that boy lying on the asphalt was a friend of his. When Kherson was besieged by the Russians, he hid in a shelter for five days and then tried to escape with his brother and a girlfriend. At the first checkpoint the Russian soldiers killed the two males and did not even return the bodies for burial. Kherson is the city where Kovalenko was born on February 14, 1996, the home of his parents, his childhood friends. Who knows how many times, looking at that photo on his phone, Viktor will have wondered what his friend’s last thought was as he was going towards death, as he approached the checkpoint that for him would have had a tragically definitive meaning.