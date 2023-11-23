loading…

North Korea suspended its military pact with South Korea, which could trigger the Second Korean War. Photo/Reuters

PYONGYANG – North Korea (North Korea) has canceled a five-year agreement with Seoul aimed at reducing military tensions, in the latest escalation of the dispute between the two.

It all started when Pyongyang claimed to have successfully launched a spy satellite into space on Tuesday.

This caused parts of South Korea (South Korea) to suspend the agreement and say they would continue surveillance flights along the border.

Pyongyang has now pledged to completely suspend the accord and send more troops and equipment to the border.

“From now on, our soldiers will never be bound by the North-South Military Agreement of September 19,” the North Korean government said in a statement, reported by the BBC.

Pyongyang vowed to withdraw all measures “taken to prevent military conflict in all areas including land, sea and air”, and deploy “more powerful armed forces and new types of military hardware” in the border region.

Pyongyang fired a rocket believed to contain the Malligyong-1 spy satellite on Tuesday evening and hailed the launch as a success.

South Korea’s military later confirmed that the satellite had entered orbit but said it was too early to know whether it was actually working.

Seoul strongly condemned the launches – and on Wednesday morning top officials agreed to immediately restart surveillance operations along the border, which will allow South Korea to monitor North Korean outposts and long-range artillery.

This is a violation of the no-fly zone established under the Comprehensive Military Agreement in 2018 – signed by the leaders of the two countries in an effort to ease tensions between the two countries and prevent conflict from erupting.