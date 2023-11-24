In the last days, Social media users have been moved to tears after an interview went viral on TikTok that psychiatrist Oh Eun-Young from the Korean show “My Golden Kids” had with her parents and grandmother of little Geum Ji Eun, 4 years old.

My Golden Kids is a television program where parents come to ask for help to better understand and educate their children. To do this, the program team records the family’s daily life to later analyze the situations and thus provide advice or tools that help parents raise children responsibly and respectfully.

During the moving interview, the Korean boy’s parents said that They came because they wanted to understand the behavior of their son, who He has a problematic and aggressive character with them and with his grandmother.

After analyzing the situation and the behavior of the minor, psychiatrist Oh Eun-Young discovers that There is nothing wrong with him, it is just a matter of carelessness on the part of his parents, since the child was only asking for love.

After asking a series of questions, Geum Ji revealed that he does not feel loved by his parents, since he is alone at home all day. She also expressed that she felt afraid when her father got angry; and the only thing she would like about her is that he would talk to her in a sweeter and more loving way.

Finally, when asked about his mother, as tears welled up in his eyes, the minor mentioned that he felt like he didn’t like her.

the psychiatrist, who was also moved by the little boy’s statements, recommended to his parents that after work they should dedicate at least 30 minutes of attention to their little one, “your son will feel comfortable in many ways,” he advised them.

“Mom and dad do not have enough time to spend intimately with their child. They need time to focus only on the child. It is not because the grandmother does not give him love, but because He needs attention and love from his parents,” he concluded.

