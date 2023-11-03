In Atalanta-Inter the fittest midfielders face each other. In Fiorentina-Juve the Brazilian’s pride against his former team

They are the tip of the compass, the respective teams revolve around them and design football: Teun Koopmeiners, Hakan Calhanoglu, Arthur Melo, Manuel Locatelli. The next championship weekend will bring them together, as if at a conference of brains. They will cross paths with ideas and lines of play, to disprove the law of gravity and keep Atalanta, Inter, Fiorentina and Juve as high as possible.