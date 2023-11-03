In Atalanta-Inter the fittest midfielders face each other. In Fiorentina-Juve the Brazilian’s pride against his former team
They are the tip of the compass, the respective teams revolve around them and design football: Teun Koopmeiners, Hakan Calhanoglu, Arthur Melo, Manuel Locatelli. The next championship weekend will bring them together, as if at a conference of brains. They will cross paths with ideas and lines of play, to disprove the law of gravity and keep Atalanta, Inter, Fiorentina and Juve as high as possible.
Leave a Reply