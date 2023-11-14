Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is updated to version 1.3.0 on all platforms, Konami already has a few fixes and solutions to give to all users of the collection.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 arrived at PCSteam Deck, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS4 and PS5 with deficiencies that Konami He promised to fix it and that’s how it is now with his 1.3.0 in all platforms.

As we see on the official website of the developer and publisher (in Japanese): “Starting November 14, 2023, version 1.3.0 will be distributed to all platforms sequentially.”

They ensure that the main changes implemented in the distributed patch are those named on the page and that, if no platform is named, the solution applies to all.

“In addition, items marked with ◎ are known defects,” Konami points out. Some of these were fixed by modders who have actively worked on the MGS compilation.

A little further down and after having passed the official patch notes with everything solved, Konami assures that they continue “investigating the cause and taking countermeasures for the following problems.”

Therefore, this is not over and they promise to “notify about future update plans as soon as they are decided.” Now, let’s take a look at the ones that have been fixed:

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Update 1.3.0

Metal Gear Solid

Added data save time (Steam version). Updated online manual (Steam version). Bug fixes and minor adjustments.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes display as a corrupt file when loading save data (Steam version). ◎ Fixed an issue where the frame rate would drop during certain scenes (Nintendo Switch version). ◎ Fixed an issue where playback would pause while playing certain videos (Xbox Series X|S version). Fixed an issue where the Japanese opening video would not play when Japanese was selected (for Xbox Series X|S and Steam versions purchased in Japan). Updated online manual (Steam version). Bug fixes and minor adjustments.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Fixed problem with assigning multiple operations to some buttons. Consult the online manual for corrected operations. ◎ Adjusted the synchronization of sound and video playback during certain video playbacks. Fixed a flickering issue during certain scenes (Nintendo Switch version). Fixed an issue where operations could not match when holding down certain buttons (PlayStation 4 version). Updated online manual. Bug fixes and minor adjustments.

Metal Gear y Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Updated online manual (Steam version). Bug fixes and minor adjustments.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Additional Content

Updated online manual (Steam version). Bug fixes and minor adjustments.

Issues currently being checked

Metal Gear Solid

Playback may stop during some scenes.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

The laser pointer is not displayed in some scenes. Funamushi does not display correctly in certain scenes. Sometimes trophies cannot be obtained (PlayStation 4 version). Microphone audio is not saved when recording gameplay using console features (Xbox Series X|S version).

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Some face paintings appear in low resolution. Sometimes trophies cannot be obtained (PlayStation 4 version). Microphone audio is not saved when recording gameplay using console features (Xbox Series X|S version).

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Additional Content

Sometimes trophies cannot be obtained (PlayStation 4 version).

“Having these games on current platforms is fantastic and yes, they are still masterpieces that we would recommend with our eyes closed.

But a saga like Metal Gear Solid deserves more than a simple compilation without any substantial new features, which seems more like an attempt to silence fans than an honest way to revitalize Snake,” we said in the análisis de Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

This has been the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 update to game version 1.3.0 by Konami. Who thinks it still needs some more corrections?

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, PS5

Launch:

October 24, 2023

