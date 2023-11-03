It is unknown if it is a typo or not, because the only remake confirmed by Konami is Silent Hill 2. Could we see new versions of other games in the saga?

We have been years without a new Silent Hill. The psychological horror franchise was riding high in the early 2000s, but the failures of Silent Hill: Downpour and Silent Hill: Book of Memories made Konami think twice.

Finally, the Japanese company heard our prayers, resurrecting the horror series with up to five projects. We have already seen the first: the interactive series Silent Hill Ascension.

We hope that the future ones, Silent Hill 2 Remake, Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill F and the movie Return to Silent Hill have better luck, because Ascension has not been released on a good foot (although it has just started airing).

On the other hand, we must not forget that Silent Hill 2 Remake is not the only remake in development. The company has commissioned Virtuos to remake Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eaterwhich looks brutal.

But what if more remakes are coming? For now there is nothing official, but Konami has hinted that Silent Hill projects will expand in the coming years.

Several remakes of Silent Hill?

Through MarketScreener, we know Konami’s expectations for the coming months of the current fiscal year 2024. Let us remember that This ends on March 31, 2024.

The Japanese company expects revenues to be 328 billion yen at the end of the fiscal year, with an operating profit of 60,000 million.

But the interesting thing comes with the text related to ongoing projects for Konami. Specifically, the following fragment:

”As well as remakes and completely new entries in the Silent Hill series, which gained popularity as a psychological horror game.”

In addition to the new games that are yet to come (Silent Hill F, the remake of Silent Hill 2 or Silent Hill: Townfall), That mention of ”remakes” could invite optimism for fans of the horror saga.

Maybe it’s a typo, but we have to have hope. Surely everything depends on the success of Silent Hill 2, the new version that Bloober Team is preparing for PS5 and PCstill no release date.

In the report, Konami also mentions the development of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the remake with Unreal Engine 5 of the third game in the action and espionage saga.

”We are working diligently on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which faithfully recreates the story, characters and game design of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, one of the most beloved entries in the Metal Gear saga, and updates its style to modern graphics for today’s generation.”

We will see if it is possible to see un futuro remake del Silent Hill original, or even new versions of Silent Hill 3 or Silent Hill 4: The Room. Maybe we have a compilationas has happened with Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1.

And, for lovers of the espionage saga created by Konami and Hideo Kojima, there is no mention of a second volume of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection. What is clear is that Konami has returned with a bang, and we are delighted with its return to the big stages.