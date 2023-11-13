Konami wants to develop more large-scale Silent Hill games and projects. The company has not hidden it, since it has revealed new jobs available in a number of disciplines.

To the saga Silent Hill He has risen with strength. Konami wants to bring back the saga with some help, relying on other development companies. Silent Hill 2 Remake for PS5 will arrive in 2024, Silent Hill: Townfall It has also been seen and a new original installment is underway.

Not much has been said about this Silent Hill f, but it seems that it will not be the only major installment that will land in the universe of this franchise. Konami wants to continue promoting it through other projects.

And this does not arise from rumors or speculation, but from a new wave of job vacancies that the company has posted. In a tweet, The Japanese company has announced that it is hiring workers for Silent Hill.

The “Silent Hill” team is hiring artists, planners, engineers and project managers. Join us in this work, which has many followers abroad! An opportunity to participate in game production in a cutting-edge development environment.

The future of Silent Hill

Although these new positions could be linked to projects such as Silent Hill f, it’s also likely that Konami wants to start working on more for the future. It seems clear that for Silent Hill 2 Remake They are not, since the game is under the Bloober Team (The Medium) umbrella.

This latest wave of hiring joins the fact that Konami indicated that it is working on ”remakes” of Silent Hill in its quarterly earnings report for the current fiscal year, something that has greatly intrigued fans.

What is clear is that the Japanese company is slowly waking up from a long lethargy that has distanced it from its days of greatest glory with sagas like Metal Gear Solid or Silent Hill itself. Will the Konami of yesteryear return?

And on top of that we have the mystery that represents Silent Hill: The Short Message, the game leaked on numerous occasions that has not been confirmed by Konami and that recently reappeared with its age rating in the Australian organization.

