Suara.com – Expert Staff to the Minister of Communication and Information for Communications and Mass Media, Widodo Muktiyo, stated that the ministry is campaigning for the 2024 Peaceful Election to increase voter participation to 75 percent.

Widodo said this in the Public Communication and Mass Media FGD: The Public’s Role in Making the 2024 Peaceful Elections a Success in Yogyakarta, Thursday (23/11/2023).

“One of the issues we are trying to find a solution for is related to voter participation. “Through this Focus Group Discussion, Kominfo involves academics to provide perspectives for the 2024 Peaceful Election and make the Election a success with a participation rate above 75%,” said Widodo.

According to Widodo Muktiyo, the benchmark for the success of an election is not only related to the level of public participation. In particular, the Ministry of Communication and Information also pays attention to the dynamics in the digital space.

“Apart from participation, Kominfo also anticipates SARA by maintaining neutrality and encouraging anti-division or polarization. “At the same time, in the digital space, we encourage anti-hoaxes to keep the digital space peaceful,” he said.

Based on data from the General Election Commission, currently 204,807,222 voters have been registered on the Permanent Voter List. Around 56.45% are Millennial and Gen Z voters.

“Towards the 2024 Election, the sustainability of democracy is an important aspect that needs to be maintained both in the physical and digital space,” explained SAM Kominfo for Communication and Media.

Facing the 2024 election, Widodo Muktiyo encouraged the younger generation to respond correctly and not get caught up in hoaxes.

“This is important for the millennial generation of students who are opinion leaders to be able to respond to the digital era,” he said.

The Ministry of Communication and Information also invites young voters to create a peaceful 2024 Simultaneous Election and touch the young generation’s sense of concern for the country’s future.

“We hope that they will exercise their right to vote because this is a party full of joy. “Your task is, let’s welcome the 2024 Peaceful Election,” invited SAM Kominfo for Communication and Media.

Previously, studies and discussions regarding the 2024 Peaceful Elections had also been carried out in Jakarta involving representatives of public media managers LPP TVRI and RRI. Through this discussion, the Ministry of Communication and Information is gathering ideas and ideas that can support the implementation of peaceful elections.