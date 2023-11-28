Koenigsegg actually rarely sets out with record attempts. For example, we know which car sprints fastest from 0 to 100 km/h, brakes from 100 km/h to a standstill and even has the highest top speed in reverse, but the answer is in no way ‘a Koenigsegg’ (it is ‘ a Rimac’). The reason is simple: the Swedes just don’t bother with it that often… Unless of course they break a record completely by chance.

Only about 90% used

During some midweek marketing work at the Gotland Ring — less known than the Nürburgring, but good — the Koenigsegg Jesko broke the lap record there. The hypercar didn’t do that even a little bit, because test pilot Niklas Lilja sped around the 7.3 kilometer circuit in 2 minutes, 56 seconds and 97 hundredths. That is almost eight seconds faster than the previous record holder, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing. You can see exactly what that looked like from inside the Jesko in the video below and if you don’t do it for its lap time, do it for its hypnotic driver display that rotates with the steering wheel while the speed remains perfectly level… wonderful.

Well, it’s not entirely surprising that the Jesko can beat a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, with or without a Manthey jacket. The Swede pumps out no less than 1,600 hp from its 5.0-liter biturbo V8 and in this case it was also an ‘Attack’ version that, unlike the Jesko ‘Absolut’, adapts its aerodynamics for cornering instead of of top speed. What makes this record so crazy, though, is that the test pilot wasn’t really trying to be as fast as possible. For example, Lilja stated afterwards that he was only using about 90 percent of the capacity of the Jesko, so it can be even faster than this… And knowing that the Gotland Ring is sometimes called “the little Nürburgring”, we are already looking looking forward to the moment when the Koenigsegg will play there.