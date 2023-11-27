Kobeni comes to the real world thanks to the excellent work of a talented cosplayer.

Kobeni ready to fight in one of the episodes of the Chainsaw Man anime

There are many characters in the Chainsaw Man manga that have remained in the memory of the fans either because of their immense charisma, the skills they show when fighting or directly because the curiosity they are capable of transmitting due to the many mysteries that surround them.

Makima is a perfect example of the latter, but she is not the only one. Kobeni Higashiyama also made her debut in the first season of this series animated by MAPPA and the professional cosplayer @mk_ays has carried out a new characterization work that directly transports Kobeni to the real world.

Kobeni becomes real thanks to this great cosplay by @mk_ays

@mk_ays has decided to prioritize the photos where she shows her cosplay the great expressiveness that Kobeni has in his eyesa character characterized by his shyness and by the great fear you feel every time he has to fight demons:

In addition to trying to emulate the expressiveness of the eyes of this Demon Slayer, the cosplayer has taken into account every detail of the character’s costume, including the accessories that decorate Kobeni’s brown hair. She has also made the wise decision to include a comparison image between her and Kobeni from the anime so we can see the great resemblance he has achieved with said fictional character.

Maybe Kobeni’s most surprising moment be his brief and exciting confrontation against Akane Sawatari and Katana Man, a fact that occurs in the popular Katana Man story arc and that we could also see in the anime. In this scene, Kobeni demonstrated agility and combat skills that still baffle fans today, to the point of theorizing that the girl has made a contract with a powerful demon which even today has not been revealed at any point in the plot.

Although Tatsuki Fujimoto rescued several secondary characters of great importance from the past in the most recent chapters of the Chainsaw Man mangaKobeni still does not appear, and there are many fans who are waiting with open arms for the arrival of this character who served as comic relief on more than one occasion.

