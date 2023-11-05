Suara.com – Dinar Candy and Ko Apex have been married in an unregistered marriage since August 2023. The marriage was carried out secretly and without the knowledge of Ko Apex’s legal wife, Ayu Soraya.

When Ayu Soraya found out that she was married and asked for a divorce, the businessman whose real name was Arfandi convinced Ayu that her relationship with the DJ was only temporary.

“No permission, that was after he was found out and I wanted to separate, because there was no way I could go back. He assured me ‘I won’t be long, this will end’, I don’t know the reason,”

“He said that if he (wanted) to come back to me, ‘it won’t be long’, he told me to be married to him for a few months, but I don’t want to be married to him forever,” said Ayu Soraya at a press conference in the Tebet area, South Jakarta, Friday (4/11/2023).

However, apparently the promise was just any promise, the relationship between Ko Apex and Dinar Candy is getting more serious, and the two of them are now even going on Umrah together.

Seeing this, Ayu Soraya was determined to separate from Ko Apex, but every time she asked for a divorce, her husband threatened her with impoverishment.

“I thought because he told me to withdraw the lawsuit, he would leave (Dinar Candy), but it turned out to be getting worse,” said Ayu Soraya.

“Every time we want to separate, we are threatened, ‘if you want a divorce from me, I will impoverish you’, whatever you want to take away, the problem of the children is also ‘I will take custody of the children from you’, the family also says ‘if you don’t want to be married, just throw them out “I’ll leave the house poor.” I don’t have a job, I’m just a housewife, so I’m feeling down,” she continued.

For your information, in September 2023, it was widely reported that Dinar Candy was the actor. At that time, Ayu Soraya shared a video of the DJ and Ko Apex having a video call.

After this news, Dinar became angry and admitted that he did not know that Ko Apex was married. Not long after that, Dinar and Ko Apex suddenly went public until now. And now it is revealed that the couple is already husband and wife.