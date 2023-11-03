Suara.com – Ayu Soraya, Ko Apex’s legal wife, admitted that her husband and his family had been threatened with impoverishment if they asked for a divorce. Ayu Soraya told this when holding a press conference in the Tebet area, South Jakarta, Friday (3/11/2023).

This started with Ayu Soraya who caught her husband cheating and having an unregistered marriage with Dinar Candy. At that time, the mother of two children did not accept it and sued Ko Apex for divorce. The divorce trial was even held twice.

Dinar Candy looks familiar with Ko Apex’s father. (Instagram)

However, the man refused to divorce and asked for the lawsuit to be withdrawn. Ko Apex made a promise to his wife that his relationship with Dinar Candy would not last long.

“I had time to sue, but he (Ko Apex) asked to withdraw the lawsuit. After he found out and I wanted to separate, he assured me ‘I won’t be long (with Dinar Candy), this will definitely end’, I don’t know the reason. But it’s getting to this point, “It turns out it’s getting longer and longer, until I don’t want it anymore,” Ayu Soraya revealed.

Ko Apex’s promise was just any promise, his relationship with Dinar Candy became more serious until both of them dared to go public. This made Ayu Soraya determined to ask the businessman for a divorce.

Dinar Candy and Ko Apex (Instagram)

However, when Ayu Soraya expressed her intention to divorce, she began to be threatened. The father of two children threatened his wife, according to his family’s instructions.

“I thought because he told me to withdraw the lawsuit, he would leave (Dinar Candy), but it turned out to be getting worse,” said Ayu Soraya.

“Every time we wanted to separate, we were threatened, ‘if you want a divorce from me, I’ll impoverish you’, whatever you wanted to take away, the problem of the children was also ‘I will take custody of the children from you’. The family also said ‘if you don’t want to be married, just throw them out “I don’t have a job, I’m just a housewife, so I feel down,” said Ayo Soraya.

Because of this, Ayu Soraya made a police report against her husband on charges of psychological domestic violence at the Jambi Regional Police. The psychological pressure Ayu experienced made her have difficulty sleeping and lost up to 10 kilograms of weight.

“So domestic violence is more psychological, from the seventh month (July) I went to a psychologist, because for me this was a big problem for 13 years of marriage. I couldn’t sleep, I lost 10 kilograms in weight,” said Ayu Soraya.

“There is definite pressure, in a matter of this magnitude I can’t go anywhere, while I have to meet with lawyers of all kinds, every time I come home at night, he says ‘you just leave the house’,” he added.

For your information, in September 2023, it was widely reported that Dinar Candy was the actor. At that time, Ayu Soraya shared a video of the DJ and Ko Apex having a video call.

After this news, Dinar became angry and admitted that he did not know that Ko Apex was married. Not long after that, Dinar and Ko Apex suddenly went public until now. And now it is revealed that the couple is already husband and wife.