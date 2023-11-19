KL, a brand now owned by the Pelpi International group, which owns the FB Mondial brand under its wing and deals with distribution in our Kove market, brought the KL Gemma EV to Eicma 2023 (among other innovations). It is an electric scooter dedicated to urban mobility, compact and with a retro charm with soft lines that recall the classic style. Inside the frame we find an electric motor with a maximum power of 7.5 kW at 8,500 rpm, powered by a 72 V, 45 Ah lithium battery capable of reaching a maximum declared autonomy of 180 km whilst remaining below 25 km/h. The weight of the scooter is only 115 kg dry, while when it comes to charging approximately 4.5 hours are spent. The maximum speed is 90 km/h. The wheelbase is only 1,270 mm, the saddle is 83 cm from the ground and the wheels are both 12″. The standard equipment includes the keyless system, start&stop and LED lights.