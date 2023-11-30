Henry Kissinger, China’s old friend celebrated by Xi Jinping

There is no doubt that Henry Kissinger was a great diplomat. Yet, as is normal, in his life there were not only the lights exposed in the various hagiographies on the former United States Secretary of State who passed away at the age of one hundred after a life that was nothing short of adventurous. No, there were also shadows in Kissinger’s life. And not even a few, as they remember well between Vietnam, Cambodia and Chile.



Kissinger is also and above all known for the fundamental role he played in the rapprochement between the USA and China, which favored the end of the Cold War with the gap between Beijing and Moscow widened by the start of diplomatic relations with Washington. In July 1971, Kissinger’s secret trip opened the process of a historic thaw which also involved Richard Nixon’s president and then slowed down due to the Watergate scandal but found final expression in the start of official diplomatic relations in 1979.

Even today, it is widely celebrated in China. Last August, on the other hand, he traveled for the umpteenth time to Beijing where he was received by President Xi Jinping. “Her name will forever be linked to China and the Chinese will never forget her.” With these words, spoken in front of the cameras present in the prestigious Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Xi closed his last warm welcome to Kissinger. For 50 years Kissinger has carried forward a conviction: Washington must find a way to get along with Beijing. He believed this in 1971, to win the first cold war with the Soviet Union, he reiterated it until the end while saying he wanted to help avoid a second one.

But his legacy is far from unique. Particularly in Southeast Asia. Kissinger won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for negotiating the peace agreements that ended American involvement in the Vietnam War. But some critics accused him of needlessly prolonging the war when a peace framework had already been available for years.

The shadows over the war in Vietnam and the bombs in Cambodia

Fighting between North Vietnam and US-backed South Vietnam did not end until the North’s victory in 1975. Some observers said this was the inevitable result of a cynical American policy aimed at creating a space – “a decent interval”, as Kissinger put it – between the American withdrawal from the country in 1973 and the fall of Saigon two years later.

The bombing of Cambodia in 1969 and 1970, authorized by Kissinger in hopes of rooting out pro-Communist Viet Cong forces operating from bases beyond Vietnam’s western border, also fueled years of debate over whether the United States had violated the international conflict by expanding the conflict into an apparently neutral nation.

According to historians, his decisions led to decades of violence that have continued to haunt Cambodian society. Mines laid during Cambodia’s three-decade civil war, driven in part by U.S. interference, still explode today. Even in neighboring Vietnam and Laos, officials are still going through the painstaking process of identifying and clearing unexploded ordnance from a war that Kissinger helped start five decades ago.

Kissinger’s role in the anti-Allende coup in Chile

But Kissinger is not particularly appreciated even in a country much closer to the USA. “Kissinger was the main architect of the US policy that contributed to the collapse of democracy and the advent of dictatorship in Chile”, said Peter Kornbluh, director of the Chile section of the National Security Archive at George Washington University, in La Tercera. “His sinister efforts in Chile, recorded in his own secret documents, will always be the Achilles’ heel of his legacy,” he added.

In June 1970, months before Allende’s victory in the presidential elections on September 4 of the same year, Kissinger had already clearly expressed his opinion on the socialist candidate. I don’t see why we have to wait and allow a country to become communist due to the irresponsibility of its own people”he commented during one of the sessions of the “40 Committee”, a high-level group that oversaw Washington’s covert operations.

According to transcripts of phone calls made during that period, Nixon and Kissinger began planning to overturn the election results just a week after the election took place. At noon on September 12, the National Security Advisor, in the midst of his verbal briefing to Nixon on the international situation, remarked, “The big problem today is Chile.” Less than a week after Allende’s victory, Nixon was already asking Kissinger for “an evaluation of the available options” to prevent the socialist politician from taking office.

Kissinger called then-CIA Director Richard Helms to discuss a pre-emptive coup in Chile. Transcripts of White House conversations and declassified CIA documents show that Kissinger met with El Mercurio owner Agustín Edwards on September 14, 1970 in Washington. During the meeting, the two men discussed the possibility of a coup, according to the documents. Edwards said that before going to the United States he had met General Camilo Valenzuela, who would later participate in the operation in which Army Chief René Schneider was killed.

The day after that meeting, Nixon said Allende’s election “was unacceptable,” so he ordered the CIA director to initiate covert action to “save Chile” and launch a coup to prevent Allende’s rise. Days after the September 11, 1973 coup, Kissinger ignored the concerns of senior State Department officials about the massive repression exercised by the new military regime of Augusto Pinochet. He ordered the US ambassador to express to Pinochet his desire to “cooperate closely and establish a solid basis for the most constructive and cordial relations.”

In short, a skilled diplomat but certainly not a saint.

Subscribe to the newsletter