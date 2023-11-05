Barbie director Greta Gerwig is clear about who should be the next James Bond, her bet is Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Barbie has become the highest-grossing film of 2023, exceeding $1,441 million, leaving behind other releases such as Super Mario Bros (1,361 million) or Oppenheimer ($941 million). Part of its success is due to its diverse cast where includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and many more…

Now, Barbie director Greta Gerwig shared in a recent interview her amazement at Kingsley Ben-Adir’s performance in the film’s final scene, where her character addresses the crowd in Barbieland. Her direction to the actor was clear: “ascend to the throne.” Since then she believes that he should be the new James Bond.

This is how Greta Gerwig explains it:

“Everyone was speechless. I thought: Send this footage to whoever is doing James Bond right away.”

Does Kingsley Ben-Adir have any chance of being the new James Bond? For now, according to the information we have, this actor is not part of the pools. Although, nothing should be ruled out. Perhaps if he had made more of an impact as Gravik, the villain of Secret Invasion, he may have had more options. For now, the most rumored actors are Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The latter being precisely the one at the top of the list.

My theory about James Bond. After Daniel Craig’s stage they need to give the character a twist but also make an impact. So we shouldn’t rule out Christopher Nolan taking over. But, instead of making 4 or 5 films over 10 or 15 years, he will only make two. And Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the protagonist. Actor with whom he has already worked in Tenet (2020). After that they will restart the character.

