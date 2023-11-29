The release of Wish is leading Kingdom Hearts IV fans to think about how it could be introduced into the game.

2024 may be the year in which Kingdom Hearts IV is finally released, the new installment of the successful saga born from the collaboration of Square Enix and Disney. At the moment nothing is known beyond its official presentation, although the premiere of Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, the mobile device title, will take place first. Although the fourth installment still offers no news, followers are imagining what worlds could be protagonists on this occasion and Disney’s latest release seems to be a problem with the franchise.

And with the appearance of Wish: the power of wishesKingdom Hearts fans are predicting What’s going through Nomura’s mind right now regarding the possibility of including the film of Disney in the official canon of the saga. It may be too early for it to appear in Kingdom Hearts IV, although some of the concepts for Frozen were presented to the Japanese creative before its theatrical release, so it could be a possibility. However, Wish: the power of wishes is a film that completely breaks with the Kingdom Hearts status quosince in the Square Enix saga worlds can’t mix nor have knowledge of the existence of other universes outside of their own.

Tetsuya Nomura watching Wish, knowing he’s going to have to figure out some way to make the plot of this movie canon in the Kingdom Hearts timeline pic.twitter.com/0WGZ6aNX1O — Darwin Harlan (@harl71417) November 28, 2023

In this way, it seems unlikely that Disney’s premiere to celebrate its hundredth anniversary will have a place in the Kigndom Hearts saga, although there are many who believe that Tetsuya Nomura, the director of the proposal, would be able to find a way to introduce this great work into the saga, even if it was through a spin off title. We will have to see what happens with the future of Kingdom Hearts in this regard, since not all Disney films have a place in its universe.

Kingdom Hearts IV is breaking a great saga tradition

Will have to see What is the moment that Square Enix chooses to offer new details of his next big installment in the saga, although he is already breaking some important traditions. And Kingdom Hearts has always had a totally new video game within a maximum period of three years. In this way, taking into account that the arrival of Kingdom Hearts IV is not expected this year, there would be the longest waiting time to date to receive a new installment of Kingdom Hearts. This may be due to many factors, but without a doubt the influence of Covid-19 on development processes and the criticism received with Kingdom Hearts III They may have a good part of the blame.

For now, You will have to wait to receive Missing Linkwhose premiere seems imminent and could satisfy fans’ desire to discover new chapters of the story.

