Batman and Superman Face Tragedy in the Kingdom Come Universe: Is Superman’s Demandingness His Worst Enemy?

Batman and Superman’s journey to find Boy Thunder has taken them across the multiverse to the universe of Kingdom Come. However, this journey was not easy. Batman/Superman: World’s Finest Nº20, written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain and Steve Wands. In this reality, they witnessed a great tragedy in which many heroes died due to a nuclear bomb. Although they are taken aback by this, Superman’s perspective afterwards was surprising and worrying.

After returning to this universe’s past, Batman and Superman took a moment to plan their next move. During this time, Superman expressed his anger towards his Kingdom Come counterpart, arguing that no Man of Steel should have allowed something so horrible to happen. He considered it an unforgivable failure at best, and a lack of compassion at worst. At that moment, Superman becomes his worst critic, setting an impossible standard and becomes enraged at his own failure.

What Batman and Superman witnessed in the Kingdom Come universe was the inevitable result of a series of unfortunate events. Conflicts between the new generation of heroes and the old guard of the Justice League reached dangerous levels due to the use of lethal force. Additionally, Lex Luthor plotted to start a war between the metahumans that ultimately led to destruction.

This resulted in a conflict in which the United Nations launched three nuclear missiles at the warring heroes. Although they managed to stop two of them, one detonated and caused the death of most of the heroes, leaving Superman to mourn their loss. This was the tragic future that Superman witnessed while traveling through the multiverse: a funeral for the heroes fallen in a war they did not want.

However, Superman seemed to consider that his Kingdom Come counterpart had failed badly and that hundreds of people had died under his leadership. It was also surprising to see how aggressive he was about it, without taking into account other perspectives or extenuating circumstances. In his opinion, Superman should protect everyone and, when he doesn’t, he deserves to be despised.

Superman’s biggest flaw

This reveals one of Superman’s rarely seen flaws: his incredibly high standards. The Man of Steel has always had a vision of a perfect world and hopes that others will fight for that ideal alongside him. He tries to be an example of kindness and mercy in all of his actions, no matter who he meets or who he has to save. To him, no one is beyond redemption and everyone deserves a second chance, even if they make mistakes along the way.

However, this sense of generosity and compassion does not apply to himself. He watched the funeral in the Kingdom Come universe and immediately assumed that his counterpart wasn’t good enough to prevent the disaster. He sets an impossible standard for himself, even with his enormous powers.

It’s understandable that Superman would have these thoughts about himself. He is one of the most powerful heroes in the DC Universe and with power comes great responsibility. Every day he strives to prove to the world and to himself that he is worthy of its gifts and that he can use them wisely. So, when he fails, he feels it is proof that he is not worthy of his power, and this same standard applies to his counterparts in other universes.

However, this point of view is unhealthy and puts undue pressure on Superman. It is not fair to judge yourself so harshly and even less so to do so with another version of yourself who has lived a completely different reality. Superman doesn’t have the full context of how his Kingdom Come counterpart got to that point or if he feels a similar sense of failure.

Placing himself on a pedestal in this way is not arrogance, but rather an indication that Superman’s sense of worth is based on how many people he can protect. Even the loss of a single life diminishes his sense of purpose. While it is admirable that the Man of Steel sincerely cares and wants to protect all life, he must understand that even a hero as powerful as him cannot save everyone. He must learn to live with this reality and accept that not being able to save everyone all the time does not make him a monster, but simply human.

