The work of the Password guests is almost as important as that of the contestants. In fact, they have more responsibility, since it depends on them whether the players take more or less money. In the case of Miki Núñez and Ricky Merino, they have proven to be involved by obtaining 1,200 euros for Marián in his debut.

On this occasion, the one who sought to get the 10,000 that the program offers was Juanma. The contestant, after beating María, sought to consolidate the victory by taking the largest possible prize.

Finally, despite the bad start that the artists and the applicant have had, they have ended up taking home 1,000 euros thanks to the final Password. Incredible!