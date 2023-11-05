That’s right, Super Mario 64 continues to leave us news decades after its release. Today we bring you a detail that will undoubtedly be curious to you, even if you have played the Super Mario 64 DS version!

Super Mario 64

This is a peculiar detail related to the mythical Rey Bob-Omb. Within the title, there is a curious error. If you pick up King Bob-Omb and throw him at a specific point on the stage, he will pass through the ground and disappear. After this incident, there is no way for him to return to the game.

To face King Bob-Omb again, it is necessary to restart the entire level. This bug, known like a glitchis an unexpected in-game phenomenon that players have discovered that adds a touch of quirkiness to the experience of playing Mario 64.

In Super Mario 64, if King Bob-omb is grabbed and thrown in a precise location, he will simply fall through the ground. The course must be restarted in order to fight him again, as after doing this, he will never return. pic.twitter.com/AMUD0MIPUX — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) November 4, 2023

