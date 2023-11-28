NeocoreGames presented the first expansion of King Arthur: Knight’s Tale entitled Legion IX. The announcement was accompanied by a cinematic trailer.

In this expansion you will have to face the threat of the Roman Ninth Legion, just returned to life and ready to invade the mystical island of Avalon. Legion IX will feature a new campaign to be played from the point of view of a tribune of the Ninth Legion as he tries to uncover the truth about what remains of a Roman colony on Avalon.

The release date is still missing, but we know what the expansion will be available on PC during the first months of 2024.

Previous article

Frontier Developments will return to focus on management