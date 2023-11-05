We moved to the Kinépolis Cinemas in Ciudad de la Imagen, where there is a new IMAX room equipped with the latest technology for excellent image and sound quality.

The creators have opted for IMAX technology since filming. Big names champion this system: from Denis Villeneuve to Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, JJ Abrams or the Russo brothers, so we are talking about the totems of the industry.

Aware of the quality of the production of their work and the care taken in each department to obtain the best possible results, in Kinepolis City of Image They also seek excellence in the display of content.

In its desire to offer a new premium experience, it incorporates a new completely remodeled IMAX theater that is added to the theaters 4DXLaser Ultra y ScreenX. that have been opened over the years, since the complex was inaugurated in 1998.

Today he holds the Guinness record of being the largest cinema in the world with 24 screens and 9,200 seats that host a wide spectrum of releases: from blockbusters to arthouse films, classic content such as music concerts and ballet shows and a space for gamers called Kineplay.

IMAX is the English acronym for Image MAXimum (maximum image), is a proprietary film projection system created by the Canadian company IMAX Corporation including high resolution cameras, projectors and movie theaters with huge screens like this one.

Roberto Relloresponsible for projection and sound at the Kinepolis Cinemas at a national level has told us about the characteristics of the rooms that have a 18×9 meter screen and an aspect ratio of 1:90:1 in which a high profit is achieved and a optimal polarized image for 3D projection.

The projector is the latest model that has laser projection instead of xenon lamps. This implies a Greater efficiency with savings of around 40% in energy and less waste.

He also explains to us that there is a big leap from HD or Ultra HD to laser projection because It significantly expands the color spectrum, optimal sharpness is achieved and this allows the screen to be brought forward with the ultimate goal of making the cinematic experience as immersive as possible.

IMAX has developed its own sound system, a multichannel system that expands the number of channels to 12 with two in the rear and 4 on the roof additionally.

Both the image and sound are calibrated daily to offer a Excellent colorimetry, focus, sharpness and sound range experience.

In the presentation of this new IMAX theater at Kinépolis Ciudad de la Imagen We have been able to enjoy the trailers of films like Napoleon, Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom, Kraven The Hunter, Wonka, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, The Marvels and Dune Part 2. And it is truly impressive! Currently showing in this format The Moon Killers, next will be The Marvels starting November 9.

Rates

€13.20 | IMAX Room Rate (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, holidays and the eve of holidays) IMAX 3D screenings have a supplement of €1.

€12.90 | IMAX Room Rate (Monday to Thursday excluding holidays, not valid for eve) IMAX 3D screenings have a supplement of €1.

€10.90 | Reduced rate IMAX Room (Valid from Monday to Thursday, not holidays, not valid for eve).

Tickets for the IMAX Theater can also be purchased using Savings Cards, Kinecheques or other promotional codes, paying the corresponding supplement of €3. More information here.