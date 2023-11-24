E-books are very useful devices that allow you to carry thousands of books anywhere.

Kindle Paperwhite has a very good discount on Black Friday

I have read physical books almost all my life. I have always been reluctant to read on any medium other than paper, but the only thing I did was waste my time. That all changed when I learned about all the good things e-books had to offer. You may not be able to turn the pages or smell them like you can with printed books. It’s a very different experience, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be worse. This Black Friday 2023 has been loaded with offers and Amazon has reduced one of its star products: Kindle Paperwhite.

One of the best eReaders on the market can be yours for 139.99 euros

The best word that defines the experience of reading books in electronic format is convenience. Being able to enjoy thousands of books on a single device means you don’t think twice about your purchase. The new model Kindle Paperwhite comes now with a 6.8″ screen with reduced borders, which will make you enjoy the stories you like the most much more. Besides, It has adjustable warm light to avoid fatigue and tiredness in your eyes, and autonomy of up to 10 weeks before you have to recharge the battery again.

300 dpi screen makes it readable like printed paper, without any reflection, even under sunlight. Besides, Kindle Paperwhite It has water resistance (IPX8). This way, you can use it calmly on the beach, in the pool or in the bathtub. Kindle has been tested to withstand accidental submersion in water, so don’t worry about getting it wet. It can handle that and more.

What makes e-books offer a similar experience to printed books is their electronic ink, which simulates the appearance of the paper improving readability.

In addition, Amazon has launched along with the offer of this Kindle Paperwhite 3-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited if you decide to buy it. Enjoy millions of eBooks without limits and read wherever and whenever you want. The original price of this Kindle model, one of the best sellers in the world, is 169.99 euros. Now, Kindle Paperwhite can be yours for 139.99 euros or 129.99 euros. You can choose between the model with and without advertising. The difference between both is 10 euros. Although they are not on sale, I also wanted to recommend the official cases that are perfect to protect the Kindle Paperwhitedesigned by Amazon to fit perfectly to your device.

