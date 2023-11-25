Nezuko is one of the most enigmatic characters in Kimetsu no Yaiba. However, there is a logical reason for the “tube” she carries in her mouth.

The purpose of Nezuko’s muzzle is very clear

Tanjirō’s younger sister is one of the most mysterious figures within the fantastic world that Demon Slayer offers. While some fans focus on the task of knowing what Nezuko’s name means, others try to satisfy her curiosity regarding the “tube” that covers the girl’s mouth.

Nezuko, the character who hides great mysteries

Since its premiere during the spring of 2019, The popularity of Kimetsu no Yaiba does not stop growing. While the manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōge It has all the attributes to prevail in the action and fantasy genre, there is one factor that makes it special: the quality of its characters.

If something defines the mangaka, it is his commitment to developing each character. Nezuko It is clear proof of them. Apparently, the goal of this impeccable creator is to add an element that reflects something of the personality and generates an impact on the memory of followers.

In the case of the bamboo that accompanies Nezuko, it is not difficult to establish the logic of its presence, however, There are certain nuances that are worth deciphering.

The origin of everything

To understand the exact point at which the inclusion of the element begins requires going back to the first chapters of historyboth from the manga and the anime, since we must establish the reasons that led Tanjiro to dedicate himself to hunting demons.

Muzan’s actions not only imply the loss of our protagonist’s family, but Nezuko’s transformation into a demon.

After the tragedy, the first meeting between both characters involves a brother who takes the only survivor in his arms and goes out in search of help. In the middle of the road, the girl wakes up and tries to attack Tanjirobecause she is no longer completely human.

Fortunately, before completing his goal of eliminating Tanjiro, Nezuko He shows states of lucidity and responds to Tanjiro’s feelings. Faced with this new scenario, Tomioka’s solution is to give the young woman a chance by condemning her to carry a bamboo tube in the mouththis way it ensures that they are not capable of biting humans.

The element that leaves no one indifferent

The series abounds with demons with quite striking appearances, but few produce as controversial an effect as Nezuko’s muzzle. While in some awaken terror Due to the person standing right behind it, for others this object does not compromise the tenderness that makes Tanjiro’s sister so distinguishable.

It is clear that the tube is not the key to the control of what can be defined as a docile demon, however, it is still the barrier that divides contact with human blood.

Why keep the tube if the girl is no longer aggressive?

Without any intention of giving spoilers to those who have not reached that part of the story, there is a plot point in which Nezuko no longer represents a threat to the human race.

Although the girl no longer feels the aggressiveness that characterizes those of her race and even abandons the natural way of eating, she simply still a demon.

Is it possible for Nezuko to break away from the bamboo?

Although her human essence is more powerful than the demonic part, there are times when Nezuko’s impulses overcome her emotions, so There will always be the fear that you will completely lose control of your actions.which could have a disastrous result.

Given this panorama, the key to getting rid of the peculiar element that clouds her beautiful face lies in the possibility that Nezuko Kamado will be human again, since the piece acts as a kind of muzzle that protects humans from their fangs.

The chosen demon

Despite the strength of his instincts, and the effort he makes to keep his demonic side under controlTomioka’s condition leaves no room for doubt, both she and anyone involved in exonerating her from the treatment of demons will be eliminated if she bites a human.

Use bamboo as a guarantee It is what allows the brothers to contact each other while they manage to reverse the curse.

Until that moment, We will continue to see the girl not only show off the elementbut remain inside an oak wooden box where she is transported by her brother due to her special sensitivity to light.

When it comes to fighting, Nezuko acquires the strength of the demonic moon, which allows her to vary her size as desired, but He keeps the responsible, mature and loving young woman in his heart who did not hesitate to assume the responsibility of helping his mother maintain the home after his father’s death.

In short, the presence of the piece of bamboo in Nezuko’s mouth is well justified. Basically, we can assume the object as the muzzle worn by dogs with devastating jaws, this implies that the confidence we have in their character does not eliminate the risk that you respond to your impulses.

