“Kim combines refined technique with speed and an ability to read which almost always allows him to anticipate the next moment of the match.”

– What aspect, technical or otherwise, distinguishes Kim from other defenders?

“Beyond the technical and tactical aspect, what I really like about him is his personality, his ability to manage the ball, his desire to be a protagonist and to take risks.”

– Do you remember the first time you saw him? In which match and where?

“The first time I really appreciated his qualities was when he was at Beijing Guoan and I was at Shanghai Port. I was struck by the characteristics he possessed.”

– Do you think Kim has room for improvement?

“I have no doubt that he has room for improvement. He is a player willing to learn and grow. At the level at which he plays – at Napoli, first at Fenerbahce and now at Bayern – with players of the highest quality around him, it is natural that he can grow to an even higher level.”

– How important do you think it is for Kim’s career to have won the Italian championship?

“The Italian title gave him visibility and made him emerge in European football, standing out in a club like Napoli. Winning the title had been a dream for Napoli for many years and the impact of having always played and been a player important has raised it to an important level, to the highest European levels”.

– In your opinion, did Kim make a good professional choice by leaving Napoli for Bayern Munich after just a year?

“I think Bayern can give him a chance to win the Champions League. Winning the Bundesliga will always come naturally, but the Champions League is always a special title. Bayern is a world-class club, but I think Kim’s career will not end “He will stop here. He will continue to grow and climb the ranks, and there are very few clubs that can match Bayern. He won’t just stay at Bayern, he is at a club that guarantees him progress, winning titles and maybe the Champions League.”

– Do you think one day we could see Kim back in Napoli?

“Napoli is a club with a global dimension, a club with a lot of history and where the great Diego Armando Maradona played. It is a club where all the players who arrive are doing well, but if Kim were to decide one day to return to Napoli will depend on him. I can’t predict it. But I have no doubt that he would be happy to return to Napoli.”

