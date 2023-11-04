Kim Kardashian doubles the success of Skims with the body jewelry line together with Swarosvki

Kim Kardashian has now launched into underwear, loungewear and swimwear with its brand Skims, and just a few days after debut – profitable – of his first men’s line of “shapewear” – with Neymar Jr as testimonial – adds a “precious” piece to its brand, with the company that “embellishes” par excellence. It’s about the partnership with the Austrian Swarovskiwith which the manager decided to launch body jewelry line which includes body jewellery, underwear and ready-to-wear garments, always respecting the inclusive DNA of the brand. The collection will be available from November 7th on the Skims website, in selected retailers and in Swarovski stores.

As Pambianco reports, the the launch of Skims x Swarovski is the result of the agreement with the global creative director of Swarovski, Giovanna Engelbert, and follows in the wake of the enormous success achieved last week with thedebut in men’s underwear, which recorded 25 thousand orders in just five minutes. Sales which, according to reports in the foreign press, would have earned Kim Kardashian several million.

In recent months the label had also been talked about for a while possible landing on the stock exchange. According to press rumors – continues Pambianco – the brand was in fact involved in a fundraising round last July which saw the The label’s valuation soars to $4 billion (around 3.7 billion euros at the current exchange rate). Just a year ago the brand was valued at $3.2 billion in a $240 million financing round.

