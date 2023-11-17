loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admits that his military failed to minimize civilian casualties in the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu finally admitted that his military failed to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza, Palestine, in the war against Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since the war broke out last October 7, Israel has killed more than 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women. The number of injured victims reached 29,800 people.

Netanyahu said the Israeli military was making every effort to save civilians from danger as they battle Hamas in Gaza, including distributing leaflets warning them to flee.

Netanyahu was asked by CBS News whether Israel’s killing of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas militant attack on October 7 would fuel the hatred of a new generation.

“Every civilian death is a tragedy. “And we shouldn’t do that because we do everything we can to save civilians from danger, while Hamas does everything to keep them from danger,” Netanyahu answered, as reported on Friday (17/11/2023).

“So, we sent leaflets, (we) called them on their cellphones, and we said: ‘go’. And many have left,” Netanyahu continued.

Israel says the aim of its military campaign is to destroy Hamas.

“The other thing I can say is that we will try to complete this job with minimal civilian casualties. That’s what we’re trying to do: minimize civilian casualties. But unfortunately, we didn’t succeed,” Netanyahu admitted.

Netanyahu then said he wanted to draw parallels with something related to Germany, but he was interrupted by a CBS News interviewer, who asked a question about post-war Gaza security.

Palestinian civilians bore the brunt of Israel’s weeks-long military campaign in response to a Hamas attack on October 7 that Israel said killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians. Hamas also holds around 240 people hostage.

Two-thirds of the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million residents were displaced by the war. On Thursday, the Israeli Air Force distributed leaflets in parts of southern Gaza asking people to evacuate for their own safety.

Israel also used leaflets in northern Gaza to warn civilians to move. Hundreds of thousands of people have done this, in a mass displacement that many Palestinians fear will become permanent.

(but)