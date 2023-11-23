Microsoft and Iron Galaxy have presented the Anniversary Edition of Killer Instinct which will be published on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the game’s release, later a first teaser widespread during the last EVO.

This version of the game will include all 29 fighters, every single premium content released in the past, including costumes, experience boosters, accessories and much more. Furthermore, the Anniversary Edition will be free for all owners of the Definitive Edition of Killer Instinct, both on PC and Xbox.

It’s not all. It was also presented a basic version of Killer Instinct that will be available on a free-to-play model. This means that every week, in rotation, there will be a single fighter with whom it will be possible to face the single player and multiplayer game modes. Iron Galaxy lets you know that it will no longer be possible to purchase the various game contents individually, therefore the only way to unlock all the contents will be to purchase the Anniversary Edition. In any case, everything that was previously purchased will remain available even after the launch of the new version.

There is still no release date for the Anniversary Edition of Killer Instinct, but the developers assure that the announcement will happen soon.

