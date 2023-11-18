Suara.com – Malang Police uncovered a case of kidnapping and extortion of a man in Malang Regency, East Java, by naming five suspects.

Deputy Chief of Malang Police, Commissioner Wisnu S Kuncoro, Saturday (18/11/2023), said that the disclosure of the kidnapping and extortion case began when the victim Abdul Gofur (54) was found dead, hanging himself in a house.

“At that time, the police discovered something odd because the victim did not live in the house every day,” said Vishnu.

Vishnu explained that the victim, who was a resident of Ardirejo Village, Kepanjen District, was found dead by hanging himself in a house on Jalan Imam Bonjol RT 02 RW 10 Tulis Village, Turen District, Malang Regency, Thursday (16/11/2023).

According to him, after carrying out an investigation, Malang Police personnel discovered the fact that there had been a series of criminal acts in the form of kidnapping accompanied by violence and extortion of the victim.

He said, his party then carried out a series of investigations and examined 17 witnesses to uncover the case. The police finally arrested five perpetrators who were suspected of being involved in the kidnapping and violence against the victim before the victim finally committed suicide.

The perpetrators who were arrested had the initials KS (41) a resident of Sitiarjo Village, Sumbermanjing Wetan District, SB (39) a resident of Pandanrejo Village, Wagir District, RM (50) a resident of Sumbermanjing Wetan Village, Sumbermanjing Wetan District, MW (43) a resident of Akun Village, Turen District , and RS (45) a resident of Bumirejo Village, Dampit District.

“The incident started on Wednesday (15/11) at around 20.00 WIB. The victim was picked up from his house and forced to go to the house of one of the perpetrators in Tulis Village, Turen District,” he said as reported by Antara.

The perpetrators argued that the victim was involved in an immoral matter with one of the perpetrator’s female friends. While at the house, the victim received abuse in the form of repeated beatings on the stomach and face.

Apart from that, the perpetrators also asked the victim for IDR 30 million to complete the alleged immoral act. The victim tried to communicate with his family, but no one was able to fulfill this request.

“The suspect asked for a ransom of Rp. 30 million, and the victim tried to communicate with the family, but the family could not comply. The next day, the frustrated victim went to the bathroom and was found dead,” he said.

As a result of their actions, the suspects will be subject to multiple articles, namely Article 328 of the Criminal Code and Article 333 of the Criminal Code regarding kidnapping, Article 170 of the Criminal Code regarding beatings, and Article 368 of the Criminal Code regarding extortion.

“The maximum threat of imprisonment is a maximum of 12 years,” he said.