The video game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League makes its triumphant return with dynamic gameplay and an explosive trailer.

Rocksteady Studios is back with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, bringing with it new footage and exciting release date details. After a long delay, it looks like the video game is finally coming to consoles.

Expectations were huge for the continuation of the studio’s beloved Batman Arkham trilogy, but the news of a monetization model (GaaS) did not fit with what many had anticipated after years of speculation and secrecy. After a launch delay and a long period of silence, a new 20-minute gameplay trailer has arrived, accompanied by a teaser promising classic Suicide Squad costumes as a bonus for those who pre-order the game.

Here we leave you the videos.

The new clip highlights fast-paced combat that suggests a radical change, moving away from the typical shoot-’em-up game. Additionally, the focus of the video is not on loot items, which gives hope that the game will no longer be heading towards the “looter shooter” style. However, it is unknown if this aspect will be addressed in future trailers, although a battle pass is briefly hinted at.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The trailer shows the Suicide Squad on a mission to take on the Justice League, entering the Hall of Justice to steal crucial devices that will allow them to level the playing field. These items include artifacts such as Batman’s grappling weapons and Dr. Sivana’s Speed ​​Force Gauntlet. Additionally, it appears that the Penguin will make an appearance as an arms dealer, providing upgrades and additional power to the player.

Is the perception of this game changing? Although some players remain convinced that the title retains the more questionable elements of GaaS games, the most optimistic see a possible lean towards the Action-RPG genre.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on February 2, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Windows PC and Xbox Series X. In addition, great news is the confirmation of the voice of Kevin Conroy, who will give life to Batman.