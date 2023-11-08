This house of terror in the most popular park in Europe is so extreme that they don’t advertise it on the website: they kidnap you in a van and bury you alive… and you wake up in hell.

There are many types of horror passages, more or less extreme, more original, more immersive, darker… Some so beastly that they are “extreme house” for those over 18, like Horrorland.

But what the German park has created Europa-Park for its 2023 edition of Traumatictheir huge Halloween event that still has one weekend left, we have never seen it before: an experience so personalized… that they will bury you alive and send you to hell.

The Loopings media has shared the experience that YouTuber Niels Kooyman has told about “Taken”, a horror experience so intense and limited that It is not advertised on the park’s websiteand can only be purchased in person at the park store.

This is the house of terror in which they bury you alive in Europa-Park

We say “house of terror”, but it’s not even inside the park. After purchasing the ticket, you must wait at a bus stop at a specific time. There, a bus will arrive. vanthey will give you one bag on head and they will take you to another location without seeing anything.

Waiting is the most tense part: they put you in inside a coffin. Using special effects, such as sound and smoke, they make you believe that they are pouring sand on top of the coffinwhich has a screen where you see the story: you are rejected from heaven and you fall straight to hell.

There aren’t many more details about what happens next, except that you’re in hell and the devil himself digs you up. “He was completely disoriented. I didn’t know where he was. I looked around and saw a horde of people watching me and recording me. It was very intense.”

The Taken experience costs 15 euros per person, but has extremely limited capacity: they only pass 6 people per hour. Before entering you must sign an agreement giving your consent to everything that they are going to do to you, and they also give you a panic button which you can press if you want to interrupt the experience.

Would you be willing to feel that you buried alive in a theme park horror experience? There are more and more parks that are betting on intense and different horror experiences that seek to find the limits of fear, and the fine line between what is fun and what is unpleasant.