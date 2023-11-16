After many offers to warm up the atmosphere, we finally have here the beginning of the Black Friday 2023 campaign. As always, it is the perfect time to prepare for Christmas shopping and to release those devices whose purchases we have been putting off for months waiting for really good prices. Here you have a selection with some of the best offers that you can find right now.

Xbox Series X





Those who are looking for a console and prefer the Microsoft option over the Sony option, have for about 30 euros less in the Xbox Series X en pack con Call of Duty MOdern Warfarewhich goes from costing 629.99 to 499.99 euros, although its official price is 599.99.

The next-generation console offers us 12 teraflops of power, Xbox Velocity Architecture, 4K games at up to 120 fps, is ready to reach 8K and has DirectX Raytraycing technology, all with an SSD with 1 TB capacity.

Xbox Series X + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III

PlayStation 5 con God of War Ragnarok





If you don’t have your PS5 yet, this is your chance to release it with some savings: the pack con God of War Ragnarok marks a new minimum price of 499 euros, falling from 599.99 euros by about 101 euros.

You probably don’t need to know anything about PlayStation 5 at this point. We talk about the version with disc reader, with which we will not depend exclusively on content downloads. It has an enviable raw power thanks to the latest generation CPUs and GPUs it has and also offers compatibility with ray tracing technology. In the pack, in addition to the game with Kratos’ new adventures, we have included a DualSense, the next-generation controller with haptic technology.

Playstation 5 Standard Consola + God of War Ragnarök

LG Gram 16Z90R-G.AD79B





In laptops, as always, one of the most attractive proposals is found in an ultrabook from the range Gram of LG. It is a powerful model, the 16Z90R-G.AD79Bwhich can be ours for 1,499 euros with 400 euros discount above the usual 1,899.

It is a device with Windows 11 as standard, which weighs only 1.19 Kg and offers an autonomy of almost 24 hours. In addition, the processor is a thirteenth generation i7 accompanied by 32GB RAM. The SSD that it mounts is 1 TB. This device offers us a 16-inch IPS screen with WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600px).

iPad Air 2022





If you want to take advantage of the Black Friday campaign, to buy a iPadDo you have the Air also reduced, specifically for 60 euros lesssince it drops from 709 to 649 euros.

This is the 2022 model of Apple’s light tablet, an iPad that mounts the brand’s own M1 chip and that it offers us in the version on sale 64 GB storage and WiFi connectivity (without 5G). It has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen without frames and although it does not have a Home button, it does not have Face ID either, having Touch ID on the side button.

Apple 2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64 GB)

Samsung T7 Shield





One of the best-selling portable SSDs at the moment is also discounted in its 2 TB, which is not usually found on sale as easily as the 1 TB one. We can buy it for 123.99 euros, with 18,158 euros discount over the 142.40 it previously cost, although its official price is 171.99 euros.

We are talking about a storage unit that weighs only 98 grams, offers IP67 certification for resistance to dust and water and is capable of withstanding drops and shocks. In addition, it offers transfer rates of up to 1,050 MB/s reading and up to 1,000 MB/s writing.

Samsung T7 Shield SSD 2 TB

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4





For those who are looking for a high-end Android smartphone and are seduced by the idea of ​​having a folding model, they have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 at a good price. This model, which usually costs 1,399 euros, can be purchased now for 300 euros lessa 1.399 euros.

This is the version with 512 GB capacitythat comes with 12GB RAM and whose processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This model has a 7.6-inch AMOLED folding screen at 120 Hz, and a 6.2-inch external screen, also AMOLED type. Its main camera is triple, with 50 Mp, while the front one is 10 Mp. On the other hand, its battery is 4,400 mAh and it has fast charging at 25W.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G 12GB+512GB

POCO X5 Pro 5G





A much cheaper Android that we can buy at a discount is the Poco X5 Pro 5Gwhich we can purchase for 249.99 euros instead of 299.99 euros, so our savings will be about 50 euros.

It is a smartphone from the economical Xiaomi brand, which offers us a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a processor Snapdragon 778G. The one on offer is the variant with 6GB and 128GB RAM internal storage. It has a 108 Mp main camera and a 16 Mp front camera and its battery is 5,000 mAh, with 67 W fast charging.

Sony WH1000XM4





One of the most desired Bluetooth headband headphones on the market, the Sony WH1000XM4, are back on sale once again. We can find them for 209 euros, their lowest price to date, with 76 euros discount over the previous 285.

Already well known, these headphones are circumaural and headband type, with Bluetooth 5.0 connection, supported by NFC. They have 40 mm drivers, and their main hallmark is the quality of their Noise Cancellation, adaptable thanks to the Noise Canceling HD QN1 processor. They are foldable, come with a carrying case, have customizable sound via app and offer up to 30 hours of autonomy.

Fire TV Stick





One of the classics in Amazon’s offer campaigns is not lost this Black Friday either. He Fire TV Stick “conventional”, more interesting to take advantage of a Full HD or HD television, since it does not offer 4K resolution, it can be ours for only 24.99 euros, with 20 euros discount above the usual 44.99.

We are talking about the 2021 model, which, as we mentioned, does not offer 4K resolution, remaining in Full HD. For the rest, we will have plenty of features, including voice control integrated with Alexa as well as control for our TV from your remote. We can install apps and use the operating system for Amazon televisions, based on Android.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control

Kindle 2022





For those who want to take advantage of Black Friday to buy an e-book, the Kindle 2022 It is also discounted. Although it is not the best offer we have seen for it, being a device widely given as Christmas gifts that usually sells out every Black Friday campaign, buying it now for 99.99 euros instead of the usual 109.99 euros can be a success.

It is the most basic model sold by Amazon, being a best-seller, with 16 GB of storage, and a 6-inch electronic ink screen with 300 dpi resolution. It has front lighting with adjustable brightness to be able to read at night or in any situation.

Newskill Kitsune





If you have come to Black Friday for a comfortable gaming chair with a careful design, the Newskill Kitsune It may be the best purchase. Now you have it for 119.99 euros instead of the previous 165: it’s 46 euros discount the ones he carries.

With this chair you can improve your posture if you spend long hours playing or working, thanks to its ergonomic design with 2D armrest and his reclining backrest, from 90 to 180 degrees. It is swivel and has 5 nylon wheels. is able to withstand up to 150 kgand its height can be adjusted up to 56 cm thanks to its class 4 gas piston.

Cosori Dual Blaze





If what you are looking for in this Black Friday campaign is an air fryer, you have an excellent opportunity to hunt down the Cosori Dual Blaze with 40 euros discountfor 149.99 euros instead of the usual 189.99.

This model offers a capacity of 6.4 liter capacity in a size very similar to the 5.5 liter and with a power of 1700 W. It has a timer of up to 60 minutes, 12 predefined cooking modes and temperatures of use between 75 to 205º.

More offers

Images | Microsoft, LG, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony, Amazon, Newskill, Cosori

