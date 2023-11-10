We are sure that Kiara Fontanesi is not a character known only to enthusiasts, not only to motocross enthusiasts. Kiara (also with “K” in her registry office) is our indomitable MX Champion. Above all, unstoppable. At one point we said: “Enough, she’s here, now it’s her family’s turn!”. Union, motherhood, mandatory commitment. For a while Kiara disappeared from the news of our passion.

Then one day, around Sardinia and Extreme E, a series that makes electric, responsible and sustainable on 4 wheels a flag that is increasingly gaining wind, we meet motorbikes on the track of a concurrent and converging event. Let’s discover the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, the international electric all-terrain championship, at the bottom of Capo Teulada. The formula is inspired by Alejandro Agag’s Extreme E, pairs team, a man and a woman, flurry of heats, semi-finals and final, progressively consistent scores.

Kiara Fontanesi was called up once the season started. She approached, she snooped, she joined. It seems like a great idea to her, this year despite the fewer races she came within a whisker of the title and she will try again next year. in the meantime she explains to us how it works.