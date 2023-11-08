In the test: the mega-sized, electric KIA EV9 with seven seats, up to 565 km range and a car packed with features.

It may seem like it’s not too bad in the photos and videos, but the EV9 is really mega-large. Not unmanageable in terms of maneuvering, fortunately not, but a spacious seven-seater takes up quite a bit of space on the asphalt.

Let me go over the dimensions with you. With a length of 5.01m, the EV9 is already approaching S-classes and the like. The height is not too bad at 175 cm, which may also have to do with aerodynamics. Without exterior mirrors, the EV9 remains just within 2 meters in width and the wheelbase is a healthy 3.10 m. That’s great for comfort, but due to the lack of rear-wheel steering, you need quite a lot of space when turning on the street.

A longer version of the E-GMP platform

KIA uses a dedicated electrical platform for the EV6 and this EV9: the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 6 also use this platform, but a significant change has been made for the EV9.

A larger car requires a larger wheelbase, which means the battery capacity could be increased. That is (of course) also necessary, because the EV9 has to carry quite a lot of sheet metal and occupants. Compared to the EV6, the energy density of the battery has increased by 8.5%. It really is a large battery pack with a capacity of no less than 99.8 kWh. The entire battery pack weighs 566.5 kg and occupies a volume of 379 liters.

Charging, fast charging and range KIA EV9

The E-GMP platform is based on an 800v architecture, where most other EVs still have to make do with 400 volts. The higher voltage allows the KIA EV9 (and EV6) to charge faster than many other EVs. The EV9 can fast charge at a maximum of 210 kW DC. In other words, the EV9 can charge up to a range of 249 km in 15 minutes.

You can also charge neatly at home, the AC charger works via three phases and with a maximum speed of 11 kW. In addition, the EV9 is already capable of charging electrical devices with up to 3.6 kW via Vehicle-to-Load (V2L). The KIA EV9 is also prepared for vehicle-2-grid (V2G) and vehicle-2-home (V2H), but in practice you cannot do anything with this for the time being. Charging the EV at the office and using it to power your home is not an option for the time being. But I’ve already given you the idea.

With the 99.8 kWh battery pack, the EV9 RWD has a WLTP range of 563 km, the EV9 AWD has a range of 512 km. The practical range is of course a lot smaller, but 350-400 km should be doable.

EV9 RWD en AWD

Just like the EV6, the EV9 is basically rear-wheel drive, but fortunately there is also a four-wheel drive version. After all, that suits the type of car better, which in any case conveys that you should be able to get off the beaten track with it.

First let’s discuss the basic version: the KIA EV9 RWD has a 204 hp and 350 Nm strong engine on the rear axle. Don’t forget that the EV9 RWD weighs a whopping 2,426 kg, so this version is not really fast. The sprint to 100 takes 9.4 seconds and the top speed is limited to 185 km/h. Unfortunately, we were unable to drive the entry-level car during the test of the KIA EV9, but the power seems to me to be on the edge for the size of the car.

The EV9 AWD already does a lot better with an extra motor on the front axle that delivers 192 hp and 250 Nm in standard trim. The engine also produces 192 hp at the rear, but the torque is higher there at 350 Nm. A total of 384 hp and 600 Nm are available, unless you order the KIA EV9 GT-line, in which case the torque increases to 700 Nm. You may have guessed it, but on the GT-line the front engine also has 350 Nm. By the way, in some countries you can purchase a Boost package in the Kia Connect Store that does the same.

It helps the EV9 AWD’s sprint ability quite a bit, as the 0-100 time drops from 6.0s to 5.3s. The EV9 AWD has a limited top speed of 200 km/h. In the mountains between Nice and St. Tropez, both electric motors knew what to do with the EV9, but there were only two of us in it. Especially a fully loaded (with people and luggage) EV9 RWD does not seem over-motorized to me. The single electric motor with 204 hp potentially has to work really hard to lug 3 tons. And a 900 kg cart can also be hung on the towbar of the EV9 RWD. The towing capacity of the KIA EV9 AWD is 2,500 kg, so you can potentially travel with 5,740 kg.

The KIA EV9 is nice and spacious

There is seriously a lot that can be done in this car. There are three (almost) full rows of seats. In the third row, the legroom in particular is somewhat limited, but the headroom is excellent, so they are more than emergency seats. Depending on the configuration, six or seven people can travel, with or without seats that can rotate.

As is often the case, the luggage space with the third row of seats up is somewhat limited; instead of 828 liters, 333 liters remain. There will be a fight over who can take a large suitcase on holiday. The frunk in the RWD version is 90 liters, in the AWD version the front engine eats away a bit and 52 liters remain. Handy for the charging cable, snow chains and things like that. By the way, KIA allows you to open that frunk with a button, so it can be so user-friendly.

In any case, KIA seems to really think about usability. A few examples: there are quite a few physical buttons, for example for seat and steering wheel heating. You can adjust the degree of regeneration with paddles behind the steering wheel and there are USB ports everywhere. For example, in the backrest of the front seats, so that passengers in row two can easily plug in.

Simple but effective

The KIA EV9 is the size of some premium SUVs, but the chassis is less advanced. You look in vain for things like rear-wheel steering and I didn’t seem to miss it during the test of the KIA EV9. Until I had to turn around, then 5 meters is quite a lot of car.

The EV9 has a multi-link rear axle, frequency-dependent damping and rear level control. But you also look in vain for adaptive damping or air suspension, which the KIA EV9 does not have. And perhaps not necessary, because the chassis is fine. The chassis is therefore not adjustable, but you may wonder whether it is necessary on a seven-seater.

Conclusion and price KIA EV9 test

It is a big boy, with its USP being the three rows of seats with up to seven seats. With a starting price of € 67,995 you really get a lot of car for the money, but the meager 204 hp also has to carry a lot of car. Unfortunately, I was unable to drive that entry-level car during the test of the KIA EV9, but it seems a bit poor to me.

The EV9 AWD is 11 grand more expensive as a fully equipped Launch Edition GT-line and costs € 78,895. It’s a big step, but it does make the EV9 a beating car. The motto is to continue saving.

