The largest and most advanced Kia electric is now on the streets. We are talking about the Kia EV9, an SUV that comes as the most attractive family version for those looking for an electric car with enormous interior space or a seven seats that can be used by adults of moderate stature.

The Kia EV9 arrives with a powerful image, typical of an American market and that will dazzle those who share a taste for this type of vehicle. An urbanization car, parking space and enjoyment with the family. But, above all, a car that helps Kia to remove any type of complex and position itself a little above the rest of the generalist firms.

It will not be premium, as they say, but it is a vehicle that lacks competition among its peers and, however, it is also a really interesting alternative to save a few thousand euros. And we are talking about a car with a starting price of 85,100 euros.

Kia EV9 technical sheet

New Kia EV9

Body type

Five or seven seater SUV

Measurements and weight

5,010 meters long, 1,980 meters wide and 1,755 meters high. Wheelbase of 3,100 meters. Weight to be confirmed.

Trunk

To be confirmed.

Maximum power

283 kW (380 HP) and 600 Nm of torque. 700 Nm if the Boost option is purchased.

WLTP consumption

To be confirmed. Expected range of 541 kilometers in 150 kW (201 HP) version and 99.8 kW battery.

DGT environmental distinctive

Zero emissions.

Driving aids (ADAS)

Adaptive cruise control with emergency braking (also in rear cross traffic), lane keeping and automatic lane change assist. Front and rear cameras. Dodge maneuver with blind spot sensor. Level 3 autonomy in its most complete optional package.

Others

Automatic and driverless parking. Opening and starting with mobile phone. Android Auto and Apple Car Play compatibility. Remote vehicle monitoring. 15 sensors (two of them LiDAR). Streaming service on your screens. USB ports for all passengers. Two 12.3-inch main screens and a third five-inch auxiliary support screen.

Electric hybrid.

No.

Plug-in hybrid.

No.

Electric

Yes. Rear-wheel drive version with 160 kW (214 HP) and 76.1 kWh battery. Rear-wheel drive version with 150 kW (201 HP) and 99.8 kWh battery. Version with all-wheel drive with two motors (one per axle) of 283 kW (380 HP) and 99.8 kWh battery.

Price and release

To be confirmed.

Kia EV9: a seven-seater family car… usable by seven adults

The first thing that surprises you about the Kia EV9 is its image. The silhouette of the car, so square, tall and robust, gives the impression that we are looking at a car larger than it is. Something that is also noticeable on the road.

Obviously, we are not talking about a small car. The Kia EV9 is an SUV 5,001 meters long, 1,980 meters wide and 1,755 meters high, which thanks to a wheelbase of 3,100 meters is really spacious inside. And yet, the impression seen from the outside is that we are looking at an even larger vehicle.

All the difficulties it has when it comes to navigating one-way streets (something that I doubt the typical buyer of this type of vehicle does) we forget when we sit inside. The interior space is really spacious, with a size that does not disappoint even in its seven-seater version.

The front seats are huge and have a position that reclines the seat to rest inside, if we prefer to wait comfortably inside the cabin while the car loads. The seats in the third row are accessed with greater comfort than usual and I, who am 1.68 meters tall, could make close trips without problems. In fact, we have moved the central bench as much as possible and, despite this, the free space is still usable by an adult.

If the seven seats are usable, the configuration with five seats offers a truly enormous interior space to travel for hundreds of kilometers. In addition, the trunk is expanded to a huge 888 liters. With seven seats, it is 333 liters (measured to the roof).





A barbaric technological bet

If Kia wants to play in vehicles that are very dangerously close to 100,000 euros, it knows that it has to rise to the occasion in finishes, sensations behind the wheel and driving technology. And it seems that you have met all these criteria.

In the company’s latest launches, it has always responded with vehicles that are up to par in quality and refinement. I would dare say that above the market average if compared to other generalist firms. And that has not been neglected in this Kia EV9. On the contrary, solutions have been applied that provide extra sophistication to the eye.





Available space with all seven seats deployed

The steering wheel is large, comfortable and with a good amount of physical commands. It also adds a configurable button at the bottom so we can customize our type of driving mode. There is enough space in the center armrest to store bottles and take advantage of wireless charging. On the dashboard, there are physical buttons for quick adjustment of the climate control, to control the intensity and temperature, as well as a button for volume control.

But it also gains refinement with haptic buttons located on a smooth surface, like a desk. In them there are shortcuts to access the multimedia environment, navigation or driving mode, among others. Although the haptic response is good, I still miss physical buttons that, without taking our eyes off the road, allow us to know what shortcut we are about to press.





What ends up focusing all eyes is the triple screen all of it framed on a single piece of plastic. The distribution is interesting but has more theoretical than practical potential.

On the left side, the instrument panel for the driver, configurable between the classic screens where the graphs of speed, consumption or driving assistance follow one another. On the right side, the screen with which all the information regarding the infotainment system is controlled. In the center of them, a much smaller one (five inches) as quick access to the air conditioning.





Haptic buttons under the screen and widget with trip information

As we said, the idea is good. Before separating all the elements into two independent screens or wasting a huge black space if you want to use a single frame, access for the climate control does not look bad on paper.

The problem is that, in practice, the steering wheel completely covers access to this screen (at least in my driving position), so to use the air conditioning, in the end, I either opt for the central physical buttons or I display the specific visualization on the screen on the right. The co-pilot can manage it but, in addition to having to lean a lot on the left side, he would have to put his hand in an area that can become conflictive if we have to perform an unexpected maneuver.





The central screen for the air conditioning is covered by the steering wheel itself

Already on the screen on the right, the infotainment system It takes full advantage of its enormous size (12.3 inches). The environment is very similar to what we have already seen in other models of the group, with a browser that unfolds the information to offer all the details in the additions. Furthermore, on the far right you can display or hide a small space dedicated to different widgets that offer information related to the weather, the calendar, sports results and other types of customizable information.

The entire environment works fluidly, quickly and offers good resolution in both menus and animations. The depth of the system is enormous and requires getting used to it, although the shortcut buttons make things much easier. But, above all, it stands out for its customization capacity.

Our biggest drawback has to do with the mobile phone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Unless it is solved with a future update, at the moment it is mandatory to connect the mobile phone via cable, a solution that is clearly outdated and inappropriate for the price of the vehicle. Furthermore, due to the distribution and location of the USB-C port input, the cable hangs between the occupants and a large part of the central surface.





The cable of a mobile phone would hang to the bottom of the image

As for the driving assistance systems, most of our test took place on secondary roads, so we were not able to take full advantage of them. It did seem to us that, in the short time that we were able to test them on a fast track, it was overly conservative in their maneuvers. With adaptive cruise control, the minimum safety distance left with the preceding car was excessive and the autonomous lane change assistance did not convince us. Sometimes it indicated that some maneuvers that were clearly safe were impossible to perform.

We should not overlook its qualities as a level 3 autonomous vehicle. In a demonstration by the brand itself we saw how the vehicle parked and left its parking space controlled only with the control of the electric SUV. A play with the front slats sends the message to the driver that the vehicle is moving completely autonomously.

As for the dynamism of the vehicle, in our case we tested the most powerful version, with all-wheel drive with two 192 HP motors (one per axle) that add up to 283 kW (380 HP) and a 99.8 kWh battery. With this configuration, the vehicle moved really well and on secondary roads you do not have the sensation of moving a vehicle weighing 2,664 kg.

What must be taken into account is that the approved average consumption is 22.8 kWh/100 km. It is very similar to the one that was given to us at the end of the test day, but it is true that most of the test was carried out far from the fastest roads, so on highways and highways this consumption can be closer to the 24-25 kWh/100 km than approved.

It remains to be seen how the single-engine, rear-wheel drive version with 150 kW (201 HP) would perform. The battery of this version is also 99.8 kWh but perhaps the 201 HP may fall somewhat short off the highway and highway. Despite this, it is a version that we would like to test to see if it is worth giving up some power and four-wheel drive if the range increases significantly. In addition, an access version with 160 kW (214 HP) and a 76.1 kWh battery will also arrive.

In Xataka | Kia EV6, Car of the Year in Europe: the SUV manages to win an award marked by the electric car

Photos | Xataka