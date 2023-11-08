Top Gear has just released the new Kia EV9. You can read our full findings in our December issue (in stores at the end of November); now the highlights.

Testobject: Let’s EV9

Performance: GT-Line

Location: Nice

Weather conditions: Drizzly

What kind of American model is this again?

Well, say that. This Kia EV9 is even longer than the Hummer H2 (although it is mainly wide and not necessarily long). It is just over five meters long, making it the largest Kia for the European market. In the US they still have the Carnival, which is a few centimeters longer. Anyway: the EV9 will simply come to Dutch dealers and Kia thinks they can sell quite a bit within the (modest) segment.

What should you do with such a Kia EV9?

It may feel a bit pointless to have such a huge box in the Netherlands, but just sit at the back. The Kia EV9 can seat six adults comfortably, which is not a given in a ‘seven-seater’ SUV these days. We must also say that it is 20,000 euros more expensive than a Renault Espace – but large EVs are never cheap.

Enough space, but how does it drive?

Quite decent, actually. You don’t sit as high as you do in a Mercedes G-class and the steering isn’t as squishy as a Land Rover Defender; therefore the whole thing doesn’t feel so clumsy. The Kia EV9 feels more like a normal SUV to drive. The only thing missing for ease of steering are the steering rear wheels. In tighter parking spaces, you will have to cross a few times.

The seats are nice and the adjustability is good. Only an extendable seat would have been welcome. The damping is smooth, although you do feel the small bumps such as manhole covers. Furthermore, it is stable on the road and you have a good overview all around. As with any modern car, you are already disturbed by all the beeps and warnings after ten meters, but fortunately you can easily turn them off.

So, should I buy a Kia EV9?

If you are looking for an SUV that can really accommodate six people, you will easily spend more than a grand. 67,000 euros remains a huge amount of money, but it is a relatively competitive offer. Another option could be a passenger version of a company van, but that doesn’t really make anyone happy. Or you keep 30,000 euros in your pocket and buy a Dacia Jogger. Also cool.