Suara.com – The names Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Ridwan Kamil became an internal discussion within Prabowo Gibran’s National Campaign Team (TKN), as there was talk of including these two figures in the TKN structure.

“If it has been discussed internally, of course it has been discussed,” said Gerindra Party DPP Daily Chair Sufmi Dasco Ahmad at the Senayan Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Thursday (2/11/2023).

However, we are still waiting for confirmation that Khofifah and Kang Emil will join TKN.

“But when it comes to whether to enter or not, just wait for the playing date,” said Dasco.

Deputy General Chair of the Gerindra Party DPP, Habiburokhman, said that it is very likely that the Governor of East Java will be included in the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) in the 2024 Presidential Election.

“Oh, of course, of course (Khofifah joins),” said Habiburokhman at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, quoted Thursday (2/11/2023).

East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa at the Sea Picking event at Kalibuntu Village Beach, Kraksaan District, Probolinggo Regency, Wednesday (2/8/2023). (Doc: East Java Provincial Government)

Even so, he admitted that Khofifah’s joining had not been official. However, he believes that the Governor of East Java will support the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“It hasn’t been announced yet, but my feeling is definitely yes,” he said.

“Still yes (communication), and I can’t say this yet because it hasn’t been officially announced, my feeling is that it is very, very possible that Mrs. Khofifah will come in,” he continued.

He said that Khofifah’s meeting with the Prabowo-Gibran side was very likely to happen. The reason is that this has shown a positive direction.

“There must be discussions, yes, there must be someone who has communicated with him, if you look at his gestures, it’s really good,” he said again.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, regarding the name of former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, it is believed that he will definitely be part of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN, because Golkar is part of the supporting party.

“Definitely, definitely (enter TKN),” he concluded.