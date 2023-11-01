loading…

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urges Islamic countries to boycott Israel as a defense of the Palestinian people in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Muslim countries to boycott Israel as a defense of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“The bombing of Gaza must be stopped immediately… the oil and food export routes to the Zionist regime must be stopped,” said Khamenei in his speech published by Iranian state media, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

Israel has vowed to wipe out Tehran-backed Hamas, which controls Gaza, in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,400 people and left hundreds hostage.

Israel has launched an unprecedented bombardment of Gaza and imposed a siege on the Palestinian enclave. Palestinian authorities say more than 8,000 people have been killed.

Iranian clerics have warned Israel of escalation if they fail to end aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.

Iranian officials have indicated that Tehran-backed proxies in the Middle East are ready to take action if aggression against Gaza continues.

Supporting the Palestinian cause has been a political pillar of the Islamic Republic of Iran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and is the Shiite Muslim theocracy’s way of establishing Iran as a leader in the Muslim world.

Khamenei, the leader of Iran’s highest authority, said the United States was complicit in Israel’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

“The Islamic world must not forget that on the crucial issue in Gaza, the parties opposing the oppressed Palestinian people are the United States, France and Britain,” said Khamenei as the crowd shouted “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.”

Israel, now Iran’s archenemy, has long accused leaders in Tehran of inciting violence by supplying weapons to Hamas.

Israel also accuses Tehran of providing moral and financial support to the Hamas group that controls the Gaza Strip.

“One of the shameless actions of the West is accusing Palestinian fighters of terrorism,” said Khamenei, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

