Suara.com – PBSI Pelatnas men’s doubles coach Aryono Miranat said that the pair Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo/Rahmat Hidayat continued to strengthen preparations ahead of their first appearance at the 2023 Korea Masters tournament on 7-12 November.

Aryono explained that now Kevin and Rahmat have returned to training together after previously having been on hiatus because Rahmat had to undergo a two-week tournament in Surabaya, East Java.

“Kevin/Rahmat’s preparations ahead of the Korea Masters are quite good after previously not being able to train together for two weeks, because Rahmat was playing in two Indonesia Challenge and Indonesia Masters tournaments in Surabaya with Muhammad Rayhan Nur Fadillah,” said Aryono via PP PBSI’s official message. in Jakarta, Wednesday as published by Antara.

The Kevin/Rahmat pair was previously delayed in making their first appearance due to a number of obstacles. However, recently, Aryono confirmed that Kevin/Rahmat are getting closer to their debut at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournament.

Aryono further said that while Rahmat was away from competing in Surabaya, Kevin continued to train as usual at the PBSI Cipayung National Training Center, East Jakarta.

Preparations have entered the final stage and they are ready to depart for the 2023 Korea Masters which will be held in Gwangju and continue to adjacent tournaments.

“While at the Cipayung National Training Center, Kevin trained with coach Thomas Indratjaya. After being able to train together, he returned with Rahmat. This weekend they will go to the Korea Masters tournament and continue on to the Japan Masters in Kumamoto,” explained Aryono.

Meanwhile, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Kevin’s former partner who previously dominated the world men’s doubles as world number one, will be paired with Rayhan, who previously appeared with Rahmat.

Aryono has also prepared which tournament will be Kevin/Rahyan’s debut.

“As for Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Muhammad Rayhan Nur Fadillah, there is still preparation time to appear at the Indian tournament in December,” concluded Aryono.