One of the hottest news in the star wars franchise It was the long-awaited film that was going to be produced by Kevin Feige. After long weeks of rumors, it has finally been confirmed that this film will not be made. Rumors about this project first emerged in 2019 when Michael Waldron was hired to be the person in charge of the script. Although Waldron confirmed that the film was moving forward, even confirming that the story would be separate from the saga Skywalkerthe president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedyhas since denied that the film has entered production.

The main creative mind of the MCU, Kevin Feige, speaks out on his rumored Star Wars movie

The contradictory statements generated a lot of confusion among fans, who wondered if the Star Wars movie was finally going to go ahead. Now, Kevin Feige has confirmed what has happened with this project. During an interview, Kevin Feige said that Wasn’t involved in a Star Wars movie. A statement that was accompanied by an ironic laugh so common with him. This is how one of the most followed film productions of all time is buried. Star Wars in recent years.

It is possible that yes the current situation of the UCM was a little different, Kevin Feige would have time to focus on other adventures. Marvel Studios is going through one of the most difficult stages in its history, so it makes sense that Kevin Feige would want to develop only in Marvel stories in the movies. The MCU needs the best version of the creative mind of Kevin Feigewhich created an entire cinematographic empire.

Therefore, divide your attention between Star Wars y Marvel It’s something Kevin Feige isn’t even considering. Given that the latter is a franchise that Feige has dedicated much of his professional career to, it makes sense for him to focus entirely on rectifying the various issues he faces. While this may be disappointing for fans of Star Warsthe public of UCM You can rest easier knowing that the commitment of Kevin Feige it remains concretely within the world of superheroes rather than the galaxies of science fiction.

