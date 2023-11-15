Marvel Studios is in crisis. That’s what the media says, at least. And now Kevin Feige has responded to the MCU situation.

Kevin Feige has issued a statement about the Marvel crisis. In light of recent reports suggesting an internal crisis at the film studio due to box office disappointments such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the mixed response to Secret Invasion, the company’s president issued a statement at the red carpet event of The Marvels celebrated last November 7 and picked up by Entertainment Tonight. A few words that respond directly to this situation.

We are talking to Kevin Feige at ‘The Marvels’ premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

When asked about the alleged problems in the MCU, Kevin Feige chose to divert attention and focus on immediate projects. “’The Marvels premieres this Friday and the second season finale of Loki, on Thursday. “Those are two very great products.” The Marvel Studios executive recognized the hard work of thousands of people in the second season of Loki and in The Marvels, highlighting that both projects represent about five years of collective effort. The president of the studio shared his focus on looking to the future, beyond what can be revealed at the moment. And he alluded to projects in development that have yet to be announced.

The motto remains: “Some like to talk; to me, not so much”

Kevin Feige also responded mockingly by reminding him of his famous phrase: “Some like to talk. For me, not so much.” Basically, he came to confirm that Marvel Studios’ premise is still valid right now. He throws things out in his statement about the crisis.

Kevin Feige’s decision to not directly addressing crisis reports at Marvel Studios It could be interpreted as a strategy to maintain attention on imminent projects and enthusiasm for the future of the franchise. By highlighting the release of The Marvels and the season 2 finale of Loki, the president seems to reinforce the idea that the creative machine is in full swing. And we still have the entire Multiverse Saga left.

Despite recent criticism and challenges, Kevin Feige maintains an optimistic outlook, pointing forward and underlining the dedication and effort of those involved in current projects. The mention of a future beyond what was announced suggests that Marvel Studios has long-term plans and exciting projects in development that have not yet come to light.

