The X-Men reboot is one of the most anticipated by Marvel fans. And now Kevin Feige reveals a very exciting update.

Kevin Feige has given details about the X-Men reboot. The president of Marvel Studios has provided exciting details about upcoming mutant projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a talk given to Entertainment Tonightthe executive not only confirmed the launch of the animated series X-Men 97 in 2024, but also shared that this production will take viewers back to the essential core of what mutants represent.

We are talking to Kevin Feige at ‘The Marvels’ premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

The president of Marvel Studios described the animated series as an exciting opportunity to immerse yourself in the richness and strength of key X-Men characters. Kevin Feige highlighted how the new final episodes of the series will return viewers to the very heart of the essence of these characters. And they will explore what this iconic team represents and the drama surrounding these mutants.

What can we expect from mutants in the MCU

As for the future of the X-Men in live action in the UCM, Kevin Feige was more reserved. The executive hinted at possibilities without confirming anything. He noncommittally suggested that we might soon see mutants in live-action movies. Although he didn’t offer specific details on when or how this will happen.

Although Marvel Studios had already revealed Kamala Khan’s condition as a mutant At the end of the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+, the post-credits scene of The Marvels added more clues and references to other X-Men in live action, as Kevin Feige advances. This included appearances by Beast (Kelsey Grammer), Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), and an allusion to Professor X.

Besides, Expectations have been generated around Deadpool 3, as this film is expected to also introduce mutants in live action. This expectation has increased in the months since the premiere of X-Men ’97, the series that Kevin Feige has talked about. Let’s hope it’s worth the wait.