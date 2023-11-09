After much uncertainty, Kevin Feige finally confirms that his Star Wars movie project is canceled.

Since the forgettable Episode IX for many, the Star Wars cinematic universe has been somewhat confused when it comes to capturing future filmswhere they have not stopped incorporating, canceling and modifying productions.

One of the projects that has raised the most doubts has to do with the film that the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige.

And we say “supposedly” because a few months ago the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, denied that this film had even entered production, so everything seems to indicate that it has been canceled.

It’s official, Kevin Feige is not going to make a Star Wars movie

In a recent interview for Entertainment Tonight During the premiere of The Marvels, Kevin Feige was asked about the status of his supposed Star Wars movie and whether said project is moving forward.

“Any Star Wars movies?” Feige comments to humorously deflect the question. But when the journalist insisted, the president of Marvel responds with a resounding “no”which confirms that his project has fallen on deaf ears.

Although it would be interesting to see a Star Wars movie made by Kevin Feige, it actually makes sense for the project not to happen, since Right now the executive has to deal with the numerous problems that Marvel Studios is currently presenting.

Therefore, it is to be expected that Feige will focus right now on straightening out the Marvel Cinematic Universe which, although it still has its audience, its latest productions seem to have worn out a good part of the fandom quite a bit.

In fact, we have already seen how future projects have been completely reviewed and modifiedlike the long-awaited Daredevil: Born Again, a series with which they have started from scratch with new scriptwriters and a different approach as they are not convinced of everything that has been done in what was previously recorded.

