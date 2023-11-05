It was the CEO of Marvel Studios who suggested the yellow suit when he heard that Jackman was returning.

Being the boss of a company like Marvel Studios sometimes makes you the target of hatred from thousands of fans who believe that their expectations are not met with the series and movies. But there are other times that it has its advantages, such as be the one to decide what suit Hugh Jackman is going to wear when he returns as Wolverine and Deadpool 3.

Well, as its director, Shawn Levy, said in an interview on the Jake’s Takes podcastit was Kevin Feige himself who suggested using the character’s classic suit, yellow and blue, when he learned that the Australian would give life to the mutant again. “When we first told Kevin Feige that Hugh Jackman wanted to join the movie, I remember very well what he said.”

“‘Tell me we are going to go with the yellow and blue suit. Just tell me we’re going to use the yellow and blue suit,” Levy recalled with amusement in the interview. An idea that Jackman himself was also excited about when he found out. “When I told Hugh the idea of ​​using the classic comic book suit alone He told me: “F**k yes.”

In factthis enthusiasm was also reflected in the reaction of the fans when they saw the first photograph of Deadpool 3 in which Ryan Reynolds appeared in the mercenary with a mouth suit and Jackman in the yellow Wolverine suit. “I’m very happy to have been able to show that photo before the strike paralyzed everything,” said Levy.

A new delay for Deadpool 3

After having spent years fighting for the third Deadpool movie to go ahead within the UCM label, After only a few months of filming, the film hit a new slump, since the actors’ strike began that has not yet ended and that prevents them from continuing with production.

Although its director, Levy, admitted that he had half of the film finished, a new report published by Deadline assures that Marvel would have postponed again Deadpool 3which would no longer be released in May 2024.