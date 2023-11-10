In view of the disagreements between Kevin Costner with Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the actor will not participate in the remaining episodes of the final season of Yellowstone.

Now that the Hollywood actors’ strike has come to an end, studios are gearing up to resume filming of movies and series most anticipated. Among them is Yellowstone, the acclaimed Paramount+ production that can be enjoyed in Spain through SkyShowtime.

With the series about to come to an end, All that remains is to record the last batch of episodes to know the outcome of the Duttons and give way to its next spin-offs. However, it seems that the final stretch of Yellowstone will have a notable absence.

According to a new report (via CBR), Kevin Costner will not be part of the second half of the final season of the Paramount+ series, so it seems that we will not see John Dutton in the final episodes.

Kevin Costner’s alleged departure from Yellowstone comes amid growing tensions between the award-winning actor and the series’ creators, Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, apparently due to issues such as financial disagreements, scheduling conflicts, and creative control battles.

In fact, things have gotten so bitter between the two sides that Costner has even signaled his intention to carry out Yellowstone to court for his bitter exit.

Apparently, gossip indicates that Costner grew up after the success of his performance in the series (which led him to win a Golden Globe for Best Actor) and frustrated Taylor Sheridan and his co-stars when it came to wanting to take creative control of the production.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike over, fans can wait for confirmation of when production will resume on the second and final part of the final season of Yellowstone to find out the outcome of the Duttons in SkyShowtimewhere it is noted that the closure of the series may take place at the end of 2024.

