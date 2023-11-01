WarioWare Move It is the debut of Kevin Afghani as Wario, who replaces Charles Martinet: he is also the new voice of Mario and Luigi, although in Spanish Wario’s voice actor is different.

WarioWare: Move It! It is the first Nintendo game in which Wario has a new voice, after Super Mario Bros. Wonder did the same following the announcement of Charles Martinet’s departure.

There were many doubts about who would be the new voice actor for these characters, which Charles Martinet has been dubbing for almost 30 years.

And Nintendo, after giving Martinet an honorable farewell, did not want to make much noise with the new Mario actor, Kevin Afghani…which we now know is also Wario.

After having done the analysis of WarioWare Move It, which is released on Nintendo Switch, we have seen the credits and indeed Kevin Afghani is credited. Although they do not specify in the credits what role he plays, It is evident that it is Wario’s: He is the only new one, since all the other actors are already veterans of the saga playing other characters:

Kevin Afghani – Wario Alex Cazares – Lulu Stephanie Sheh – Mona, Kat y Amy Vegas Trip – Jimmy T Fryda Wolff – Ana y Penny Kyle Hebert – Dribble y Dr. Crygor Griffin Puatu – Spitz Robbie Daymond – Mike, Orbulon Melissa Hutchinson – 9-Volt Edward Bosco – 18-Volt Cristina Valenzuela – 5-Volt Erica Lindbeck – Ashley

Wario has another voice actor in WarioWare in Spain

Although Wario has changed actors in English, This does not happen in Spainwhere in the WarioWare series, due to the amount of dialogue the character has, Wario and the rest of the characters have their own voice actors and actresses.

Since WarioWare Gold in 2018, Wario has been voiced by Ramon Canals, which is repeated in WarioWare Move It! He is the same actor who voices, among others, the Fire Sage in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

WarioWare localized into Spanish (as well as other languages) is the only exception in which Wario has his own voice actor in each language, due to the number of voices that Wario has in the game, which Martinet could not dub (despite the fact that he knows Spanish, and in fact participated in the Spanish dubbing of the Super Mario movie).

Henceforth, Kevin Afghani is the new voice of Mario, Luigi, Warioand probably also Wave (unless a new game comes out, probably a Mario Party, a Mario Tennis or something similar, in which they record new voices for said character, quite forgotten).