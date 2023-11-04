Suara.com – Hotel Alexis boss and daily chairman of PP PBSI Tirta Juwana Darmadji alias Alex Tirta admitted that the Kertanegara house number 46, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta was rented by the chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri for IDR 650 million. However, the rental process is listed in his name.

Alex conveyed this after being questioned for more than 12 hours from 10.00 WIB to 22.20 WIB regarding the case of alleged blackmail by KPK leaders against former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, on Friday (3/11/ 2023) evening.

Alex revealed that the house was originally rented by him himself but was later passed on by Firli.

“Regarding the Kertanegara house, I rented it and it was passed on by him (Firli). But it was in my name. So I have explained it to investigators,” said Alex.

Alex also claimed that the rent of IDR 650 million was also paid by Firli.

“Yes, he paid it. IDR 650 million,” he said. Watch the complete video!

Video Editor: Praba