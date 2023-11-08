In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Kerry expressed his hope that the COP28 climate summit, which will be held in the UAE, will achieve the required climate financing.

The US President’s Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, John Kerry, said that the UAE is ahead of other countries in investing in renewable energies.

Kerry also stressed the need for everyone to make concessions to work together at the upcoming climate summit hosted by the UAE.

What did Kerry say?

Everyone in the world is feeling the impact of the climate crisis, and it comes from one thing, from burning fossil fuels while not capturing the emissions. Those emissions are what create the problem. This is not something complicated that is difficult to understand, so what we have to do is reduce those emissions. It also requires that we transform our economies into clean energy economies and that we can do so. My hope is that the COP in Dubai will put money on the table in terms of financing and will build trust with the Global South, and that we will all reach real compromises to keep the global warming project no higher than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Regarding the role of the UAE… Kerry said:

This region produces oil and gas, and the economies depend on fossil fuels, but they are changing. The UAE has been a pioneer in change, and is ahead of other countries in investing in renewable energies. The UAE wanted to undertake this mission, and I believe it has an opportunity to advance and lead in an effective manner. We all have to go to the table and compromise by working together to stop the emissions that create this problem.