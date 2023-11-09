Kenny has died many times in South Park and here we show you what his best deaths have been.

One of the most interesting characters in South Park is undoubtedly Kenny

South Park is one of the best comedy series of all time, with more than 20 seasons and hundreds of episodes satirizing American culture, politics, and society. One of the most famous features of this animation is the recurring death of one of its protagonists, Kenny McCormick, who He usually dies in absurd waysviolent and comical in many of the episodes.

What is true of Kenny’s deaths in South Park They are very fun and have become iconic of the franchise. So, in this article we have compiled which are his best deaths, based on their originality, its humor and its impact on the plot. Below are some of the most memorable scenes from South Park where Kenny made them say his famous “Oh my God! They killed Kenny!”

In the following list we have taken into account all the deaths of this characterfrom when he was hit by a train until he was devoured by a sea monster, in order to reach a conclusion of which have been the best.

Chinpokomon (Episodio 11, temporada 3)

In episode 11 of the third season, the children They go crazy for the Chinpokomon, Japanese toys that are a parody of Pokémon. Kenny buys a Chinpokomon video game console and sets off play without stopping. However, the game has some very dangerous side effects, such as causing epileptic seizures that can be fatal. Precisely, Kenny suffers one of these seizures while playing and dies on the couch at home. His friends don’t realize it until they see his body on the news.

Conjunctivitis (Episode 7, Season 1)

The Conjunctivitis episode begins with Kenny’s death being crushed by a space station MIR. Later, they take him to the morgue and revive like a zombie, thus beginning to bite and infect nearby people. The virus begins to spread until Kyle arrives and eliminates Kenny splitting it in two with a chainsaw.

After the boys mourn the loss of Kenny, he gets up again when they walk away, but dies again when a statue and a plane fall on him crashes in the same place. This is one of the episodes where this character dies the most.

The Poor Boy (Episode 14, season 15)

In episode 14 of season 15, the children participate in a TV show called “The Poor Boy”, where they have to live with a poor family for a month. Kenny is cast as the poor boy and goes to live with a very humble family in a rural town. There they have to face harsh living conditions, such as lack of food, water, electricity and sanitation. Furthermore, you have to deal with a wild beast that attacks the town every night. One night, the beast enters the house where Kenny lives and devours him alive.

City on the Verge of Forever (Episode 7, Season 2)

In episode 7 of the second season, the children they ride a school bus who gets trapped on a cliff. To pass the time, Miss Crabtree tells them horror stories. One of them is about death, a character dressed in a black tunic and carries a scythe. Death chases the children and tries to kill them one by one. Kenny is the first to fall, because when he leaves the bus to go to the bathroom, death catches him and kills him with his scythe.

Kenny dies (Episode 13, season 5)

In episode 13 of the fifth season, Kenny dies for real. It is not a joke or a parody: Kenny is terminally ill. called muscular dystrophy and died in the hospital surrounded by his friends. It is a very sad and emotional episode, where the most human side is shown and vulnerable of Kenny. His friends hold a funeral for him and say farewell words to him.

Chef Aid (Episode 14, Season 2)

In episode 14 of the second season, the children help the chef organize a concert charity to pay off his debts to an evil music producer. The concert features the participation of several rock stars, such as Elton John, Meat Loaf and Ozzy Osbourne. During Ozzy Osbourne’s performanceKenny comes on stage to greet him, but mistakes him for a bat and bites his head off.

Healing (Episode 1, Season 14)

In the “Se&ual Healing” episode of South Park, Kenny dies from asphyxiation with a Batman suit that his father gives him. The suit is a replica of the one worn by actor David Carradine in the movie “Kill Bill” and has a mechanism to strangle the user and cause a sensation of pleasure. Kenny puts on the suit and he locks himself in his room, but cannot free himself from the belt that is squeezing his neck. Meanwhile, his friends look for him throughout the city, not knowing that he is slowly dying in his house.

Scott Tenorman Must Die (Episode 4, Season 5)

In episode 4 of the fifth season, Cartman takes revenge on Scott Tenorman, an older boy who has deceived and humiliated him several times. Thus, he devises a master plan that involves making Scott Tenorman eat chili made from the remains of his own parents. Additionally, Cartman invites Radiohead, Scott Tenorman’s favorite band, to watch him cry and insult him. The plan goes perfectly and Scott Tenorman traumatized fall and destroyed. Kenny, who is watching the scene, laughs so hard that he has a heart attack and dies.

South Park Movie: Bigger, Longer and Uncensored – Heart Replaced with a Potato

In the South Park movie, Kenny dies in a very original way. After watching a Terrance and Phillip movie, Kenny sets himself on fire while trying to imitate one of his jokes. He is taken to the hospital, where doctors perform a heart transplant on him. However, doctors are incompetent and they put a potato instead of a heart. Kenny dies from organ rejection.

