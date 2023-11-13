Currently preparing his new game, Judas, the creator behind the BioShock saga remembers the ”best project” they have worked on at Irrational Games.

Talk about Ken Levine It’s not anything. This is one of the most important developers in the industry, who currently leads Ghost Story Games, a studio working on the narrative FPS Judas. Of course, he is known for being the great architect behind the BioShock franchise.

In reality, the revolutionary concept of BioShock surge de System Shock 2one of the best video game sequels of all time, the work of Irrational Games, Levine’s defunct studio.

The closure of Irrational Games was a great blow for video game lovers, since there are true gems on its resume. Some more unknown, such as the case of SWAT 4.

That tactical shooter produced by Sierra was one of the great titles of 2005, and few imagined that it would give rise to a universe as bizarre (and special) as BioShock.

What you may not know is that, between SWAT 4 and the 2007 masterpiece, there was a project that Ken Levine and his former team at Irrational Games They still remember with affection… and sadness.

Ken Levine’s best ”game”

In the mid-2000s, the launch of SWAT 4 had not gone unnoticed. Sierra was looking forward to the future of the shooting franchise, and that is why they commissioned Irrational Games for a new installment.

Under the ambition of money, but with a good idea, Ken Levine and his team began working on Division 9, a cooperative horror shooter that was based on the mechanics imposed by SWAT 4.

Unfortunately, Division 9 would never see the light, but many of its ideas and concepts were reused in the first BioShock. And, in fact, Levine still remembers that project.

”This, without a doubt, is the best game we could ever make,” says Ken Levine, citing a thread that recalled what Division 9 was, a spin-off of SWAT 4 with a lot of personality.

We can say that, having completed the development, this FPS could have been the jewel in the crown of Irrational Games. And with BioShock they created a true work of art.

Not much is known about Division 9, but there is a small gameplay (on Gematsu’s YouTube channel) where we can see what it looks like.

Broadly speaking, this canceled game was a shooter focused on cooperative, in which players They had to face a zombie apocalypse. It is very reminiscent of Left 4 Dead, but it had two peculiarities about Valve’s IP.

First of all, Division 9 placed a lot of importance on the narrative and the characters, two hallmarks of Irrational Games. As such, it was conceived as a traditional PC shooter.

And, furthermore, in this title the players had to structure your shelters, bases of operations, and manage limited resources in a critical situation.

A shame, although at least shortly after we enjoyed BioShocka revolutionary shooter for the industry, which elevated 2K and Ken Levine to the top of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. Do you have high expectations for Cloud Chamber’s new BioShock?