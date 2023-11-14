Gymkhana hero Ken Block could do a lot of things very well, but he certainly didn’t spare tires. That is something they may have to teach daughter Lia Block at the Williams Racing Driver Academy. As part of Williams’ training programme, 17-year-old Lia Block, Ken’s daughter, can compete for a season for Williams F1 and the ART Grand Prix team in the new F1 Academy racing class.

F1 Academy can be seen as the successor to the W Series and is also a racing class for women. This year was the first season. The 2024 calendar consists of seven races, all of which will be held as a support program for F1. Lia Block will be seen next year in Saudi Arabia, Miami, Spain, Singapore, Qatar, Abu Dhabi and in the Netherlands.

Better representation of women in motorsport

Williams team principal James Vowles said: “We can’t wait to start this journey together. As a team, we are committed to the joint efforts of Formula 1 and the F1 Academy to improve the representation of women in motorsport, and we look forward to working with Lia as a key part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy .’

There are five teams competing in the women’s F1 class: ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, Rodin Carlin, Prema Racing and the Dutch MP Motorsport. Each team supplies three drivers and cars. These Formula cars all use the same chassis, gearbox and same 1.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 174 horsepower. The top speed is 240 km/h and 0-100 goes in 3.6 seconds.

Each F1 team is represented by one female driver. So there is one driver driving with the colors of Red Bull, one with the colors of Ferrari and so on. So Lia Block wears the colors of Williams. That leaves five drivers. In 2024 they will wear the colors of other partners.